'Nobody else should have to go through this' - mother of Estlin (3) killed in tragic crash calls for law change as she speaks of becoming 'broken family of four'

The mother of a little girl killed in a crash has appealed for the laws to change so no other family has to go through the same trauma.

Amy Dutil-Wall was speaking after the Court of Appeal ruling on the sentence of truck driver Senan O’Flaherty (64), whose careless driving caused the death of her daughter Estlin (3).

“We feel vindicated,” she said. “We never expected to have the feeling of justice being done – because there is nothing that could be done to bring Estlin back or any punishment remotely comparable to what she lost that day.

“But we didn’t expect to feel like an injustice had been done, and that’s what it felt like after the trial in April.”

In April last year O’Flaherty, of Cooraclare, Co Clare, was fined €1,500 and banned from driving for four years after pleading guilty to charges of careless driving causing death and careless driving causing serious bodily harm.

This week the Court of Appeal ruled that the sentence originally handed down to the truck driver was too lenient.

On Tuesday, the three-court judge imposed a 16-month sentence, suspended for two years. It found that the original judgment – which placed O’Flaherty’s culpability at the lower end of the scale – had been wrong.

She said the entire prosecution team had been shocked by the leniency of the penalty issued by Judge Gerald Keys last year – with a four-year ban, the shortest possible ban allowed under the statute.

“The first question asked to us by the barrister was would we be okay with appealing it,” said Amy.

“We feel a huge relief that it’s been acknowledged that the trial judge was wrong. To have to go through it all again has been horrific.”

The crash that claimed her daughter’s life happened on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

Amy’s husband, Vincent Wall, was driving Estlin to creche from their home in Ennistymon, Co Clare, when a truck driven by O’Flaherty travelling in the opposite direction moved to pull out from behind a bus.

The manoeuvre prompted a chain of events, resulting in a horrific collision that left Vincent with a permanent brain injury.

Estlin died just nine days shy of her fourth birthday.

Amy feels strongly that the events of that day should not be referred to as ‘an accident’.

“My daughter was killed in a car crash,” she says. “During the trial it was looked at as ‘an accident’, and why should someone go to prison because they made a bad decision and someone happened to die.

“Obviously there was no intent to kill anyone. But it wasn’t an ‘accident’. Someone did this.”

Both she and Vinnie feel passionately that legal change must be made to instil a greater deterrent to careless drivers.

“These laws need to be looked at,” said Amy, who has also been working with Parc Road Safety Group.

“I think in these cases, whether it’s careless or dangerous driving, if you did something out of impatience or without thinking clearly – or for whatever reason – and that causes the death of someone, then the consequences of your actions are so great that you deserve more than just a slap on the wrist.

“It’s not just about a punishment for the offender and it’s not just about justice for the victim, it should also be a deterrent for society at large.

“It should be there in the mind of the person who might be driving one day and get stuck behind a bus that they remember the story of the truck driver who killed the little girl and who is now in prison, maybe then they’ll decide to take their time and wait.”

This week at the appeal court Shane Costelloe SC said the sentencing judge had erred by accepting a statement by O’Flaherty that he crossed the median line only because he saw the bus crossing it and thought there might be a pedestrian or cyclist on the left side of the road.

Ms Isobel Justice Kennedy said that in the lead-up to the tragic accident, witnesses saw “unusual features” in O’Flaherty’s driving.

She said that none of the witnesses saw anything on the left side of the road that would have caused O’Flaherty to pull out and all were of the opinion that he pulled out to see if it would be possible to overtake.

The judge also said it was surprising that O’Flaherty, who knew the road well, would have attempted to overtake a bus at that point in the road.

She said the court was persuaded that the trial judge was in error in placing the truck driver’s responsibility at the lowest end of the scale and said the penalty imposed was a substantial departure from the appropriate sentence.

The court found that the trial judge was wrong to place O’Flaherty’s culpability at the lower end of the scale, with Ms Justice Kennedy saying he was at the “upper end” and that his blameworthiness was more significant than that identified by the judge.

Amy and her husband – who are also parents to Mannix (4) and eight-month-old Lucie – would ‘absolutely’ have wanted to see O’Flaherty serve a custodial sentence.

But now the family want to remove him from their thoughts and remember Estlin, who should have been with them today, challenging them with the task of home-schooling, playing with Mannix, laughing in the snow and cuddling her baby sister.

“There’s nothing more in terms of the criminal court that can be done and, at this point, I think we’re both very relieved to be shutting the door on this part,” said Amy.

“It’s been going on for four years and we’re about to reach the point in time where we’ve lost Estlin longer than we had her. I don’t want to be thinking about this kind of stuff any more, I want to try and find a way to forget about that man and remove him from our narrative.

“I want people to remember Estlin and maybe thinking of her might stop someone from driving dangerously.

“I wish we could have got more in the way of justice for her, and all that was taken from her.

“But now we have to be able to focus on Estlin, our grieving process for her, our other two children who mean everything to us, and what the future holds for us now as a broken family of four.”

