Police leading the search for missing Belfast schoolboy Noel Donohoe described the recovery of his backpack as a significant development.

PSNI Superintendent Muir Clark revealed that the green backpack, containing the 14-year-old’s laptop and a book, is now being forensically examined by specialist teams.

Superintendent Muir Clark said the discovery was made following a call from a member of the public.

The detective also said a 26-year-old man has been arrested following a social media post about the St Malachy’s secondary school pupil.

The man was detained on suspicion of improper use of a public electronic communications network.

During a press conference on Friday, Superintendent Clark said: “I have previously commented about various rumours circulating about Noah’s disappearance.

"I explained that this type of commentary and rumour was distressing for Noah’s family and unhelpful as we continue our search to find Noah.

“Last night we became aware of social media posts. We are aware of the content of these social media posts and are content at there is no truth behind their content."

Noah's bicycle, helmet, training shoes, mobile phone and other items of clothing have already been recovered but, despite an intense search operation now in its fifth day, nothing has emerged to indicate his whereabouts.

“Our search for Noah continues," Superintendent Clark added.

"We have not yet found his khaki green North Face coat and grey sweat shorts."

“We need to find these outstanding items. If anyone has found any of these items and not yet come forward, please call us immediately on 101.

“Again, I would like to thank everyone who has contacted police so far with information. If you have any information that you think might help. If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage that you think might help and have not yet come forward, please call us on 101 straight away."

