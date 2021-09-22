No winner of tonight’s Lotto draw of over €17m

Hopes were dashed among Lotto ticket holders around the country tonight as there was no winner of the massive €17m jackpot.

But it means that the draw on Saturday night will now see the prize fund reach in the region of €18m.

According to statistics, Saturday’s draw will be just the second time that the national lottery has topped out at over €18 million.

It is also the highest amount since the all-time record jackpot of €18.96 million was won by a syndicate in Carlow in June 2008.

The current Lotto jackpot has been on an unprecedented roll without a winner since June and is now edging very close to reaching the current jackpot cap.

The Lotto jackpot is currently capped at €18.96 million and once the jackpot exceeds the cap, no more money will be added to the top prize until it is won.

The funds that would normally go to the jackpot will be distributed to the next lower prize tier at which there are winners.

So far this year there have been five Lotto jackpot wins, with players from Cork, Limerick, Kilkenny, Westmeath and Galway claiming top prizes.

A total of 47 players in tonight’s draw matched five numbers and won €1,112.