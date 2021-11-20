Once again there was no winner of tonight’s €19 million Lotto jackpot- the prize has now rolled over on 47 separate occasions since June 6th.

A storm of publicity around the National Lottery began on Friday, when Fine Gael TD called for a “full investigation” into why there has been no winner of the Lotto jackpot since June.

The Kildare TD has called for an audit to be carried-out into the National Lottery, as the biweekly jackpot has now rolled over on 46 separate occasions since it was last won on June 6th.

He insisted he was not suggesting “anything odd has happened” but wanted reassurances.

“It’s been almost six months since it was won. The jackpot has been stuck on €19m since September.

“I have never agreed with Premier Lotteries Ireland’s decision to increase the number of balls to 47. I’m old enough to remember 1986 when there were 36 balls and that’s how it should have stayed,” Deputy Durkan said.

Read More

The National Lottery began in Ireland in 1988 with six winning numbers needed from 36 balls to secure the jackpot. Premier Lotteries Ireland DAC (PLI) is the operator of the Irish National Lottery after receiving a 20-year licence in November 2014.

Deputy Durkan has further called on the management of Lotteries Ireland “to drop a couple of balls as a mark of good faith” and make the competition “more winnable”.

“In 1988, there was 36 balls, 39 in 1992, 42 in 1994, 45 in 2006 before reaching a hefty 47 in 2015,” he explained.

Deputy Durkan, who is on both the Oireachtas Finance and Public Expenditure committees said he will be writing to Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath, whose department oversees the lotto, to express his concern and to get his views on the matter.

As part of the terms of the National Lottery licence, almost 30c from every €1 spent on National Lottery games is returned to the Exchequer to be utilised by Good Cause projects.

“The prospect of winning is so remote that punters must be thinking Shergar would have a better chance at winning Squid Game,” Deputy Durkan added.

In statement released on Friday, a spokesperson from the National Lottery said: “Since September 2015, 80pc of Lotto jackpots have been won within 7 weeks and the odds of winning the Lotto jackpot have not been altered during this time. Currently no one has matched the jackpot numbers in 23 weeks, however the Lotto is a game of chance with strict game rules.”