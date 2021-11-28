No winner of €19m Lotto jackpot – but two players in Clare and Donegal scoop €457,080 each in Saturday night’s draw

Saturday night’s record-breaking €19.06 million jackpot draw continued to roll without a winner.

However two players from Clare and Donegal shared the match 5 plus bonus prize pool worth €914,160, according to the National Lottery.

As no additional funds were added to the capped Lotto jackpot, the funds that would usually go to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner and in last night’s draw, this was the match 5 plus bonus category.

The National Lottery is urging players in Ennis in Co Clare, and Ballyshannon, Co Donegal to check their tickets carefully after both players matched five numbers and the bonus in last night’s draw to win €457,080 each.

The player in Ennis purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at the Tesco store in Ennis Shopping Centre while the Donegal winner picked their own numbers on a normal play selection on Thursday 25 November at Kernan’s Spar store in Ballyshannon.

The two biggest winners in last night’s draw are now being advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe.

They should make contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.