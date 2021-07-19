No water in Drogheda and surrounding areas as water main bursts amid heatwave

Homes and businesses in Drogheda and some surrounding areas, are without water due to what Irish Water says is "a major burst in a water main in Drogheda”.

With a high-temperature warning in place from Met Éireann for the rest of the week and Irish Water already warning of restrictions in Dublin and other parts of the country as supplies dry up, people in the Louth town have been using social media to detail where the water is off and asking if others know what is happening.

In a statement this morning Irish Water said it has “identified a major burst in a water main in Drogheda and is working with Louth County Council to restore water as quickly as possible to impacted customers”.

“Dedicated water service crews have mobilised and repairs are underway. To minimise the impact on customers, Irish Water and Louth County Council have reconfigured the network in order to allow reservoirs supplying the area to refill. A further update will be provided as repairs progress,” Irish Water said.

Speaking about the repair works, Donal Heaney of Irish Water said: “The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the community in Drogheda and restore water for all customers.

“We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

The areas affected include Ballsgrove Estate, Donore Industrial Estate, Trinity Street, Patrick Street, Lourdes, Drogheda Town North, Cord Road, Cross Lane, Ballymakenny Road, Sandyford, North Quay, Termonfeckin, Clogherhead, Termonabbey, Newfoundwell Road, Ballymakenny Road and surrounding areas.

Irish Water said its customer care team was available on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact the company on Twitter @IWCare with any queries, with more updates on www.water.ie.