No visitors allowed in Newgrange chamber for Winter Solstice sunrise as OPW to live-stream again

There will be no members of the public admitted to Newgrange to view the Winter Solstice sunrise from the chamber for the second year running.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has today announced that it will not be hosting the annual Winter Solstice lottery draw which ordinarily chooses the successful participants who are entitled to be in the Chamber.

A live-stream of the event will instead take place from the neolithic tomb for the second year in a row. The OPW said it would not be holding the ticket lottery as Newgrange still remains closed to the public.

Read More

“Due to its phenomenal success last year, the hugely significant Solstice Sunrise event will once more be live-streamed from within the chamber. This will enable everyone to experience this wonderful phenomenon from the comfort of their homes in locations throughout the world,” a statement from the OPW said.

At sunrise on the shortest day of the year, direct sunlight can enter the Newgrange monument for 17 minutes through the specially contrived small opening above the entrance known as the ‘roof box’, to illuminate the Chamber.

The OPW have said that the continued absence of visitors from the chamber at Newgrange grants the opportunity to further a research project which tracks, measures and monitors the movement of the winter sunlight through the roof box into the passage and chamber and to determine how the beam of dawn light interplays with the chamber as we move towards Solstice and then pass it.

Further details of the live-stream event from within the chamber on the solstice mornings in December will be revealed in the coming weeks.