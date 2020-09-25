No tax amnesty for those who availed of pandemic unemployment payments or the wage subsidy scheme

THERE will be no tax amnesty for those who got State income supports during the pandemic, but they can stretch their repayments over four years.

Thousands of people who availed of the Government’s pandemic unemployment payment or wage subsidy scheme will not start paying back any outstanding tax due until 2022.

Details of the tax treatment of the incomes of those who have claimed the State payments have been unveiled by the Government.

Most income is liable to income tax and USC and is deducted when an employee is paid by their employer.

However, the temporary wages subsidy scheme and pandemic unemployment payments is liable for income tax and USC at the end of the year.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said he did not have an overall figure for the total tax bill faced by recipients but said most individual payments will be “modest”.

He said the Revenue Commissioners’ confirmation that outstanding liabilities would be collected over an extended period would significantly ease any potential burden on those with a tax liability.

“I don’t believe an amnesty would be appropriate for this,” he said.

“The way we’re dealing with this - the issue of tax that is due across the period of this crisis - is allowing the tax to be paid over as many years as possible.

“It’s how were dealing with the issue of the warehousing of tax liabilities, and it continues to be important that we can demonstrate to all citizens that regardless of how income is made available, it will be taxed in the same way.”

Revenue will issue a preliminary end-of-year statement to recipients outlining whether their tax position is balanced, underpaid or overpaid for the year.

They can partially or fully pay any income tax or USC liability through myAccount online. Otherwise, Revenue will collect it over four years from January 2022.

The employment wage subsidy scheme is a flat-rate payment directly to employers whose turnover is less than 70pc of what it was last year.

It can be used to recruit new employees and seasonal workers.

Employers also benefit from a significantly reduced PRSI rate of 0.5pc.

Mr Donohoe said the issue of how the Revenue Commissioners would deal with the tax liabilities of those on the payments has been of concern to many people.

He also revealed that 82pc of employers on a previous temporary wage subsidy scheme that was set up after the pandemic struck have now signed up to the new employment wage subsidy scheme.

A total of 36,746 employers have registered for the scheme.

Mr Donohoe said the scheme remains open to employers for applications.

Meanwhile, he said he envisaged a safe and phased return to offices by workers, even on a part-time basis, next year.

