CORK City Fire Brigade members were hailed as heroes for helping free a dolphin trapped in the upper harbour by tree branches.

'No such thing as an ordinary day' - fire fighters hailed as heroes for freeing trapped dolphin

The dolphin had apparently become disoriented and swam beyond the upper reaches of Cork harbour into the lower, narrower reaches of the River Lee.

A maze of low-lying tree branches trapped the dolphin close to the river bank - and the distressed mammal was unable to escape them and make its way back to open water.

A pedestrian spotted the trapped dolphin and realising its distress, alerted the emergency services shortly after 7pm on Sunday evening.

Cork City Fire Brigade assigned a unit from Angelsea Street and firefighters were able to carefully clear the branches and create an escape route for the dolphin.

The dolphin, uninjured by its ordeal, was able to safely swim to clear, open water.

"There is no such thing as an ordinary day in this job," one fire fighter acknowledged.

Fire crews said they were delighted the dolphin was able to make good its escape back to open water.

Dolphins, along with seals, are a common site in Cork harbour where they often travel up towards the River Lee in search of food.

Online Editors