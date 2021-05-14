No stranger to controversy, Edwin Poots realises long held dream to lead his party

Northern Ireland’s Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has finally achieved his long-held ambition to become leader of the DUP.

A lifelong member of the party, Mr Poots first joined when he was just 16-years-old.

The 55-year-old from Lisburn, is married to Glynis and has two sons, Luke and Samuel, and two daughters, Anna and Lydia.

A Free Presbyterian, Mr Poots has a background in farming. His father Charlie Poots, passed away last year and was a founding member of the DUP.

Read More

After starting his political career as a councillor on Lisburn City Council, Mr Poots was elected as an MLA for Lagan Valley in 1998 and has remained in the role ever since.

The seasoned politician has held many ministerial roles during his time in the Assembly.

In 2007, he was appointed Minister of Culture, Arts and Leisure before becoming Minister for the Environment for two years in 2009.

That same year he was given the difficult task of Health Minister, and since January of last year Mr Poots has been the Minister for Agriculture.

No stranger to controversy, Mr Poots attempted to maintain a ban on gay men giving blood and also opposed same-sex couples being allowed to adopt children during his time as Health Minister.

Last year he refused to apologise after accusations of sectarianising Covid, saying “a lot of the problems started after the Bobby Storey funeral… and people in that community saw the breaking of the rules.”

He claimed his remarks were not sectarian because “most Sinn Fein leaders aren't regular Mass-goers”.

In February, Mr Poots had surgery for kidney cancer and stepped down temporarily from his role as Agriculture Minister but made a swift return in March.

Now that he is DUP leader, Mr Poots does not intend to take on the role of First Minister and will delegate the role to a colleague - the favourite being Paul Givan MLA.

In his correspondence to the DUP electoral college before Friday’s vote, he stated: “My role at the heart of Stormont will be vital in leading the party and constructively working with other political parties to address the challenging issues of effectively governing Northern Ireland.

“As a member of the Assembly, the ability to be accessible and agile to emerging issues that arise on a daily basis will be very important and taking every opportunity to utilise the platform available to speak as the leader of unionism.”