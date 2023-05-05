No sign of support in nationalist heartland for Michelle O’Neill’s presence at King Charles’ coronation

SF chief’s attendance is hard for some on Falls Road to swallow, but on the Shankill the mood is very different

Michelle O'Neill election signs dominate Falls Road (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)© Aodhan Roberts

Mark Bain

With an election approaching, Sinn Fein’s northern leader Michelle O’Neill is maintaining a prominent presence in the nationalist heartland — but she won’t be around on Saturday. Instead, she’ll be in Westminster Abbey, paying homage to the new King Charles III at his coronation.