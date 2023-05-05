No sign of support in nationalist heartland for Michelle O’Neill’s presence at King Charles’ coronation
SF chief’s attendance is hard for some on Falls Road to swallow, but on the Shankill the mood is very different
Mark Bain
With an election approaching, Sinn Fein’s northern leader Michelle O’Neill is maintaining a prominent presence in the nationalist heartland — but she won’t be around on Saturday. Instead, she’ll be in Westminster Abbey, paying homage to the new King Charles III at his coronation.