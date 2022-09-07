| 13.6°C Dublin

No sign of change as Liz Truss picks ‘fierce Eurosceptic’ Chris Heaton-Harris as new Northern Secretary

John Downing

The outgoing chief whip has long been a leading light in the anti-EU grouping, the European Research Group

The new Northern Ireland Secretary, Chris Heaton-Harris Expand
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss waves alongside her husband Hugh O'Leary outside Downing Street, in London, Britain September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville Expand
Liz Truss meets the Queen in Scotland Expand

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s choice of new Northern Ireland minister does not augur well for any change of direction on Brexit and the North’s special trade status.

Westminster’s new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland is Chris Heaton-Harris, the outgoing chief whip, who has long been a leading light in the anti-EU grouping, the European Research Group (ERG), which included people like Jacob Rees Mogg.

