No short term solution to the student accommodation crisis

The Government has no short-term solution to the problem of students being forced to fork out hundreds of euro a week for hotel rooms, because of a lack of student accommodation, admitted Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien today.

It emerged last Tuesday that students in Dublin and Limerick were spending up to €400 a week for hotel rooms.

It’s understood the problem may be more widespread across the country.

Speaking in Limerick today, Mr O’Brien, said this was “an immediate and very serious issue," but he explained there was no short-term solution.

“It’s not going to be solved overnight, but there is an immediate focus on the student accommodation issue right now,” Mr O’Brien said.

“I actually discussed it with Simon Harris earlier this week, and we actually have a bilateral meeting next week on this very issue. It’s a serious issue for students right now, that some of them are paying €300 – €400 a week to stay in hotels.”

Mr O’Brien said he and Simon Harris, Minister for Higher Education, would assess ways of “how we can expand student accommodation all across the country”.

“There has been engagement through higher education and with the university sector as well. In certain parts of the country we’ve seen a big increase in purpose built student accommodation, but not necessarily all students can actually get into it.”

The Minister said there was a “particular problem in Limerick”.

Asked if he had any ideas as to a solution for students in the short-term, Mr O’Brien pointed out that Covid-19 pandemic had hamstrung the supply of housing.

“Last year we had a construction shutdown and we were to deliver 33,000 homes, and that feeds into the private residential sector, home ownership, social housing, and student accommodation. We are 13,000 short because of Covid.”

“This year we have seen a pick up in (construction) in the last couple of months , but we will probably, at best, do about 22,000 housing completions, that’s 11,000 short, so supply is affecting it.”

He added that he recently led the introduction “to protect students to make sure students are covered by the Residential Tenancies Board, to restrict the amount of deposits any landlord can ask of a student.”

Mr O’Brien said the only long-term solution to a lack of student accommodation is “by delivering more homes”.