‘No room in schools for gender discrimination’: Teachers condemn ‘insensitive’ comments about gender identity teaching

John Boyle General Secretary addressing delegates at the INTO conference in Killarney (Photo: Don MacMonagle)

Primary teachers have condemned recent comments by managers of Catholic schools about the approach to teaching about gender identity in their schools.

The comments were described as “insensitive” by delegates at the annual conference of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO).

Delegates have instructed the union to write to the school management body involved, CPSMA, advising it of their condemnation – and also to inform members of this communication.

The Catholic Primary School Management Association (CMSA) sparked controversy recently when it stated that primary pupils should not be taught about “what it means to be transgender”.

CPSMA general secretary Seamus Mulconry set out their strong views on the matter in a response to comments made by Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman, who promoted the idea.

CPSMA argued there was a lack of scientific consensus on the issue of transgenderism, that teaching about it could create division in schools, and that it might add to “a growing psychological contagion” among children.

The curricula for social, personal and health education and relationships and sexuality education (SPHE/RSE) for pupils are being overhauled all the way from primary school to Leaving Cert.

There is a commitment that they will be age-appropriate, allowing for differentiation in the treatment of sensitive topics for pupils at various stages in the education system.

The new SPHE curriculum for primary schools is due in September 2025 and while there have been no formal discussions or consultation yet, the CPSMA comments lay down a marker of their position.

The issue was raised during a private session of the INTO conference today, during a debate on promoting and supporting inclusivity in schools.

The matter was discussed in private for reasons, including concern about reaction from the far-right.

The conference also called for comprehensive training and guidance to create an inclusive and empowering classroom culture, noting that, in the last 20 years, the curriculum had placed a lot more emphasis on the importance of celebrating diversity.

INTO General Secretary John Boyle said the culture of tolerance, equity, respectful professional discourse, inclusiveness and cooperation must be fostered in a modern education system.

“In that regard, there is no room in our schools for prejudice or insensitivity towards staff or students in relation to their gender or with regards to any other equality ground for that matter,” he added.

Meanwhile, the INTO is stepping up its campaign for teachers to be allowed leave if they suffer a psychological or emotional trauma in school.

The rules around assault leave for teachers, which have been in place since 2012, only cover a physical injury arising from assault in the workplace.

It is believed that a relatively small number of primary teachers have suffered a physical assault in the course of their work.

Leave may be granted to a teacher who is unable work due to physical injury following an assault in the course of their duties.

Only absences medically certified as a physical injury qualify for the leave, which can run to a maximum three months at full pay over a four year period.

INTO deputy secretary Deirdre O’Connor said they wanted the definition of assault widened.

She gave an example of a child hitting a teacher, which may not cause physical injury but can have a psychological effect.

There had also been cases where parents had assaulted teachers without it leading to physical injury, but it did result in emotional trauma, she said

”Suffering an injury in your place of work is a very serious matter,” she said.

Teacher unions have been engaging with the Department of Education on the issue of extending the assault leave scheme, but Ms O’ Connor said they had not met with any success.

She said it was now likely that they would bring a formal claim through the industrial relations process overseen by the Teachers’ Conciliation Council.

Delegates adopted a motion calling on the union to carry out research on the actual level of physical aggression to which teachers in primary schools and special schools are exposed.

They are also seeking practical guidelines to be implemented when a primary teacher is subjected to physical aggression.

They want the guidelines to include the steps that should be taken by a principal or board of management in the event that a teacher is hurt by a pupil.