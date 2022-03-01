No room for ‘we’re all right Jack’ thinking in climate change crisis

Ireland needs to make preparations now for threats to communities, livelihoods and essential services as the impacts of climate change creep closer to home.

That is the message from a major new report that shows billions of people worldwide are already "highly vulnerable" to climate change and associated extreme weather.

While Ireland is among the luckier regions of the world with relatively mild impacts so far, there are warnings that worse lies ahead for us and our European neighbours.

Ireland is likely to escape the routine extreme heat and droughts that will threaten southern and central Europe’s people, crops and livestock as global temperature rises. Extensive mapping in the report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) shows Ireland to have one of the world’s most hospitable climates for humans in terms of temperature as this century goes on.

But the country will have to deal with more rain, more intense rainfall episodes, increased river flooding and sea level rises.

The effects will be greater than even recent severe flooding events because population density is to increase in the high impact zones.

“The message for communities and businesses is the need to focus on resilience so that we will be able to deal better with what’s happening and with what’s coming to find us,” Professor Brian Ó Gallachóir, director of the MaREI research centre at University College Cork, said.

“We need to use the opportunity of this report to hasten the national dialogue and focus on adaptation.”

The Climate Change Advisory Council said last December Ireland was not doing enough to adapt to the impacts of climate change and warned that health, energy and communications systems in particular were unprepared for extreme weather events.

Its warning came as large parts of the country had to shut schools, cancel hospital services, suspend transport and endure power cuts because of a moderate storm.

Professor Peter Thorne of the Irish Climate Research Centre at Maynooth University said the signs of Ireland’s ill-preparedness had been ignored for too long.

“If we were climate resilient, you would not have seen when Storm Desmond hit [in 2015] pictures of people wading in their sitting rooms in 12 to 18 inches of dirty river water.

“We’re not resilient to the climate change we have already and this will just get worse. Nationally we need to do a far better job on adaptation.”

Climate action minister Eamon Ryan said adaptation planning was being scaled up.

The Climate Action Plan, updated last November, contained measures to address the issue, he said.

“In addition, my Department has commenced a review of the National Adaptation Framework. The results of this review will be reported to me by the end of September.”

National preparations will not insulate the country from all the impacts of climate change, however.

Dr Peter Alexander, expert in global food security at the University of Edinburgh and one of the report’s authors, said no country was immune.

“Ireland produces and exports a lot of dairy and meat and that’s likely to be

relatively unaffected. But Ireland imports a lot of fruit and vegetables, and rice and cereals which is very important nutritionally and that is likely to be affected. You will see price rises,” he said.

“And even if you could say, ‘we’re all right, Jack’ – and you can’t because no country is immune – you would have a moral responsibility to those people who are much more severely affected.

"We all have a responsibility to keep global temperature rise to manageable limits.”

The global divide in starkly evident in the 3,675 page report which shows at least 3.3 billion people, more than 40pc of the world’s population, already highly vulnerable to climate change impacts.

They live in areas with regular, severe water shortages, or in low lying coastal areas exposed to sea level rise, are at high risk of wildfires or in slum cities that cannot shield them from heat.

They suffer crop failure, hunger, land loss, involuntary migration, loss of livelihoods, damage to essential infrastructure and services, inequality, poverty and death.

Most of their countries can not afford effective adaptation measures without substantial, and largely evasive, help from rich nations. Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary general, described the report as “an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership”.

Irish aid agencies, Concern, Trócaire and Christian Aid urged Ireland to do more to assist those worst affected and to push other countries to honour pledges to provide climate finance.

The report, signed off on by 195 IPCC member states, also warns of devastating impacts on nature, with local extinctions of plants and animals already under way, full extinctions likely within the lifetime of a child born today, and loss of ice sheets, mountain glaciers, coral reefs, mangroves and trees accelerating.