No roaming charges for phone users who cross Border, even in no-deal Brexit - Ryan

Roaming for mobile phones without extra charges will continue on the island of Ireland even in the increasingly likely event of a no-deal Brexit.

Communications Minister Eamon Ryan said: "Even in a situation where a Brexit deal is not reached at the end of the transition period, it is expected that there would be no change in consumers' experience of using their mobile phone on the island of Ireland."

His department is in ongoing contact with the telecoms industry and with regulator ComReg, and "no operators have indicated that they have any plans to change current arrangements in continuing to apply the current roam-like-at-home regime", Mr Ryan added.

He was answering a parliamentary question from Fergus O'Dowd, Fine Gael TD for Louth, who said there were concerns in Border areas over mobile phone coverage and charges if extra changes were to be brought in unilaterally on January 1 by the UK government. Such a move would have very serious consequences for people with Irish mobile phone contracts who live in Border areas, he said.

Mr Ryan offered the reassurances from the phone companies that there were no plans to reintroduce roaming charges, which were banned across the EU for all member states in 2017.

Before that, a four-minute call that now costs 5c per minute could have cost up to €5 to an unwitting consumer, the Dáil has been told.

The minister said ComReg was responsible for ensuring that all providers meet their obligations in areas such as roaming alerts, and it also had up-to-date information for customers about roaming on its website. His department would continue to monitor the situation closely, he said.

Mr O'Dowd said: "This is good news as it stands for those living in Border areas, indicating that mobile telephone roaming charges will not be reintroduced."

The department has engaged with the industry specifically on the issue of mobile roaming between Ireland and the UK, and in particular on the island of Ireland, in the context of Brexit.

Border groups have pointed out that roaming charges have the capacity on their own to significantly affect business and to deter trade.

It is said there could be an economic cost running into tens of millions of euro per year.

The three main mobile operators - Vodafone, Three and Eir, representing 90pc of mobile subscriptions in Ireland - have indicated there will be no changes to the current roaming arrangements for their customers as a consequence of Brexit.

This is a declared aim of the Government's Brexit Contingency Action Plan, which requires that all operators must make customers aware of any roaming charges they could incur, if and when they use mobile devices outside of the EU.

