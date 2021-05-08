No restrictions on travel to North from Monday, but minister warns: ‘Don’t go gangbusters at it’

An Irish Government minister has insisted that inter-county travel will be permitted on a 32-county basis from Monday after the North’s Health Minister Robin Swann said people should be discouraged from travelling from the South “by enforcement if required”.

Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne said any such restrictions were a matter for politicians in Northern Ireland.

"We are opening up inter-county travel on Monday. That doesn't mean that everyone has to go gangbusters at it,” Mr Byrne said.

“But if Robin Swann feels the need to introduce restrictions on the North that's a matter for them. But we haven't done this on a 26-county basis at any point it's always been done the 32-county basis.”

The North has vaccinated its population faster and reopened businesses quicker than the Republic, leading to the cross-border concerns.

This week Mr Swann wrote to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly asking to meet about the issue, but Mr Byrne told RTÉ Radio One’s Saturday With Katie Hannon he did not know whether Mr Donnelly had responded.

"We have left no stone unturned to ensure we are working as closely as possible with our NI colleagues," he said.

Sinn Fein TD Louise O'Reilly said co-operation between the health authorities North and South needed to improve

"What we have heard repeatedly from Robin Swann is a lack of coordination and a lack of information coming from the Department of Health in Dublin and that’s not good,” she said.

"There needs to be information sharing north and south. We should be working together to ensure that the public health measures are observed.

The Irish Medical Organisation and its British counterparts have backed calls by Mr Swann for non essential cross-border travel to be discouraged, and last week the HSE and the Public Health Agency (PHA) issued a joint statement warning of the risks of an increase in transmission.

In a letter to Mr Donnelly, Mr Swann warned of a spike in Covid-19 cases in border counties and a "fresh increase of community transmission of Covid-19".

He said that governments in both jurisdiction should do everything possible to prevent non-essential cross-border travel.

The letter said: "I wish to place on record my concern at the potential for cross-border interactions to fuel a fresh increase in community transmission and Covid-19 cases in respective jurisdictions.

"Our two jurisdictions are at different junctures, in terms of number of cases, the current trajectory of the epidemic, vaccination progress and Covid-19 restrictions.

"However, that should not hamper continued co-operation in key areas.

"In particular, I believe we should be doing all we can to prevent non-essential cross-border travel at this time.

"This will require clear messaging, backed up by enforcement if required."

Mr Swann requested an urgent meeting with Mr Donnelly, department officials and senior public health bosses from both jurisdictions "to consider what additional actions are required".

He said recent data from both sides of the border "must be taken seriously and elicit an appropriate response".

The letter added: "In the present circumstances, crossing the border for non-essential shopping or socialising purposes creates an unnecessary risk of virus spread.

"The island, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland - and not least its border areas - has suffered too much already to allow that to happen."