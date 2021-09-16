No repeat of 2014’s ‘Garthgate’ as Brooks gigs pencilled in for September next year

Croke Park chiefs have indicated they will use their quota of special events licences for three dates in September next year amid a storm of speculation that Garth Brooks will occupy that slot.

A planning compliance submission was made on July 30 to Dublin City Council (DCC), which means Croke Park will most likely get the go-ahead for September 8, 9 and 10 next year.

The GAA headquarters is only allowed to use its special licence for three non-sporting events or concerts annually, and any additional licences must be obtained via the usual planning process.