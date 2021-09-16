No repeat of 2014’s ‘Garthgate’ as Brooks gigs pencilled in for September next year

Premium
Croke Park chiefs have indicated they will use their quota of special events licences for three dates in September next year amid a storm of speculation that Garth Brooks will occupy that slot.
A planning compliance submission was made on July 30 to Dublin City Council (DCC), which means Croke Park will most likely get the go-ahead for September 8, 9 and 10 next year.
The GAA headquarters is only allowed to use its special licence for three non-sporting events or concerts annually, and any additional licences must be obtained via the usual planning process.
A DCC spokesperson confirmed that the application, filed with the Outdoor Events Licence (OEL), related to the venue’s special events.
The notice states that Croke Park “has been granted planning permission” under a rolling agreement in respect of these three concerts. No statutory submissions or observations may be made in respect of them, it added.
That means it is an exempted application and members of the public are not able to offer feedback, which almost guarantees the promoter a licence.
Condition 11 of the granted decision by An Bord Pleanála, dating back to March 1993, also states that the number of special events including concerts should not exceed three.
It further states that three months before the concert, the developer should obtain the written agreement of DCC in relation to the arrangements being put in place for capacity and traffic management.
Asked about any additional events, a DCC spokesperson said: “An outdoor event licence is required for any additional special events in Croke Park, such as concerts where the proposed number of shows during the year is in excess of the first three applied for by a promoter.”
There was huge excitement among Garth Brook fans this week after it emerged he was in the advanced stages of negotiations to perform at Croke Park next year.
The Friends in Low Places star had vowed to come back and perform for his Irish fans following the 2014 fiasco that was “Garthgate”.
He sold 400,000 tickets for five concerts in July 2014 before falling foul of planning laws. As Croke Park had already used its quota of special events on three One Direction concerts in May that year, an application had to be made for an Outdoor Event Licence for the five nights.
DCC would only allow three of Brooks’ dates. He said it was “five or nothing”, and when no resolution was found, all five were cancelled
.