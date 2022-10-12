No reason anyone should have electricity cut off this winter, says Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath

There should be no reason anyone loses their energy supply this winter for reasons of financial hardship, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath told the Dáil today.

“We do not believe anyone should lose their supply this winter. We do not believe that should happen, We believe sufficient supports have been put in place to prevent that from happening,” Mr McGrath said.

He added that the Government had responded in “a very fair and generous way” in the Budget, with three series of €200 electricity credits and a swathe, of other direct lump-sum payments to vulnerable groups, an expansion to the fuel allowance and a €12 increase in weekly welfare payments.

But Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane called for the Government to go further.

A total of 125,000 households are in arrears and the figures “are only going to get worse,” she said.

There were 715 domestic disconnections in the first six months of this year, before the worst of the electricity price hikes kicked in.

There was still no plan to protect the vast majority of pay-as-you-go customers, who numbered 346,000, she said.

The waiving of fees to move from pre-pay to Billpay was only for those who were medically vulnerable, not those in financial plight, he said.

All households needed to be protected, she said, calling for “two specific things” to be done – a ban on disconnections for all customers from now until the end of March, and full protections for all those who wish to move to Billpay from pay-as-you-go.

Mr McGrath said the one-month pause on disconnections had been extended to three months, and the Commission on the Regulation of Utilities (CRU) had directed that all pay-as-you-go customers be put on the lowest possible tariff from 1 December.

Ms Kerrane said the minister had spent most of his reply to her question in listing off Budget measures, but the vast majority of households did not receive the fuel allowance and many did not have easy access to emergency financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare.



