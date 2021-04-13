No quarantine hotel rooms available for this weekend as 16 countries are added to list

There are no rooms available at designated quarantine hotels for this weekend, according to the booking portal for passengers arriving into Ireland.

When trying to book a 12-night stay, the portal states there are no rooms available until Monday, April 19.

Passengers arriving from the 16 countries added to the list including France, Italy and the United States will be required to check in to quarantine hotels from Thursday. However, the booking site states no rooms are available.

The booking portal only went live for these countries yesterday afternoon, despite cabinet agreeing the move last Friday.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told RTÉ's Six One that the bookings have been paused as a “precautionary measure” while they assess the situation.

He claimed some airlines are letting people board without a booking and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is investigating this.

There has been a slight spike in bookings for quarantine hotels after the portal went live for the new countries added to the list.

The Department of Health confirmed there have been 477 rooms booked for April so far and 48 rooms for May. On Monday just 420 rooms were booked for April and 30 for May.

Mr Donnelly previously said the gap between the addition of the countries to the list on Friday and the beginning of quarantine on Thursday was designed to give passengers time to book into designated hotels.

However, the portal only went live on Monday afternoon and a number of passengers brought forward travel plans to avoid spending nearly €2,000 to stay in a quarantine hotel.

At present there were about 650 hotel beds across the system, which was being increased to 1,100 beds, with “capacity to go significantly beyond that”, Mr Donnelly said yesterday.

He told RTÉ Radio 1: “We don’t want a situation where people arrive into the country and haven’t booked.”

A Department of Health spokesperson said operational matters between Tifco Hotel Group and the Department of Health, and engagement with airline carriers, was carried out across the weekend in preparation for this.

Independent.ie has contacted the department for comment about the lack of availability on the booking website.

