‘No public health justification for maternity hospital ban on partners,’ says Dr Tony Holohan

There is “no good reason” in public health terms for maternity hospitals to restrict visits from partners, the chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has said.

Dr Holohan said that, on a national level, there was no evidence to convince National Public Health Emergency Team that these restrictions still need to be in place.

“There is no good reason, in public health terms, why those restrictions would continue to be in place.

“In fact, I think the HSE has already taken measures to make that clear to individual hospitals,” Dr Holohan said on RTÉ’s Six One.

Read More





Read More

He pointed out that hospitals did hold the right to carry out their own risk assessment on an individual basis.

“At the moment, we don’t think there is a justification for the maintenance of a public policy that partners aren’t allowed to visit during the process of labour in maternity hospitals,” he said.

Dr Holohan said the vaccination programme has left Ireland in a relatively good place in that the bulk of cases are now found in those under 45, which paints a different epidemiological picture.

He said he “wouldn't rule out” people attending matches or going to concerts this summer, but said Ireland must see Covid-19 “stay at the same levels or it must drop, and we must also see our vaccination rates continue to grow” for that to happen.

Most people over the age of 50 will have been offered a vaccine by the end of this month, he said, as he paid testament to the HSE for the pace of the vaccination roll-out.

Dr Holohan confirmed he has written to the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) asking them to examine the evidence available on whether there should be updated guidance on use of Johnson & Johnson for those aged under 50.

“I expect to hear back in the coming days,” he said.

Germany has moved to make the vaccine available to all of its population again in recent days.

Read More



