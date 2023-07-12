‘No plans’ to reintroduce winter eviction ban, Minister for Housing tells opposition

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has informed Labour leader Ivana Bacik that the winter eviction ban will not be reintroduced, she says.

The temporary, no fault eviction ban was lifted by the Governement in March.

Speaking to Morning Ireland, Ms Bacik said: “We just saw record figures of homelessness unfortunately last month.

"That figure of 12,441 people, each one an individual in a terribly distressing situation.”

She added that it is “appalling” to see that level of homelessness in Ireland given there are “billions of budget surpluses every year.”

"It’s in that context that I was surprised, frankly, to get the response yesterday from Minister O’Brien saying, categorically, ‘I have no plans,’ he said, ‘to reinstate the winter eviction ban on an annual basis.’

"That’s a surprise because he simply has not put in place any necessary safety net measures for those renters who are now facing eviction or indeed have been evicted since the lifting or the temporary, no-fault eviction ban in March of this year.

"He had promised in the run up to the lifting of the ban that there would be a series of measures put in place, including a first refusal scheme,” she said, adding that the Government “promised” that legislation would be introduced before the summer.

"We now learned this week that that will be delayed until the autumn. That the legislation hasn’t even been prepared in draft form.”

She said renters are left with “nothing” and the Housing for All update that was published yesterday was “a great deal of spin.”

"Really, the key things, show that Government is failing. They set the targets as simply too low.”

She welcomed plans to launch overseas recruitment campaigns for construction jobs, adding that Labour “have been calling for that for months.”

Ms Bacik said since the eviction ban was lifted in March, there have been monthly increases in the number of people homeless.

She said the ban should not have been lifted until there is a drop in homeless figures for at least four consecutive months.

“If the Government are not willing to reintroduce it now, we had at least anticipated they would plan to reintroduce it in winter. As we have seen in other countries, a winter eviction ban to keep people out of homelessness during winter months and over Christmas.”

She added that it is “extraordinary” that the Government has no plan to reintroduce the ban.