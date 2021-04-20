No Place Like Home for Kathryn as RTÉ staycation show primed for summer shoot

Kathryn Thomas, campaign ambassador, at the replanting of Glenisk Wood in Co Offaly. As part of the One Million Trees campaign, Glenisk and Self Help Africa will replant 100 acres of former forest land.

RTÉ presenter Kathryn Thomas will be going back to her travel-show roots this summer after getting the green light for a staycation programme.

The well-known personality, who first found fame with globe-trotting show No Frontiers, will be hitting the road in Ireland over the coming months to highlight some top destinations.

Called No Place Like Home, she will be travelling around the country with husband Padraig McLoughlin and their daughter Ellie (3) as they film a variety of attractions.

“It will be great to be back on the road, but we are just waiting on decisions and Government announcements so that we know we can film safely and get it on air on time as well,” Ms Thomas told the Irish Independent. “We are taking it week-by-week, like everyone else.”

Like the rest of the population, she relished the lifting of the 5km travel ban. Ms Thomas went to Dalkey last weekend to visit her sister, Linda, and go for a swim, but she is already looking forward to going further afield.

“Am I ready to travel and ready to move and get out of the four walls? Yes. Am I really becoming jaded with everything? Yes. But do I recognise and am I grateful for where I am? Yes, absolutely.

“I’m dying to get out, am dying to get to Kerry and am dying to see my friends and family.

“I’ve a brother who lives in the Isle of Man and we haven’t see him in nearly two years.”

Married to restaurateur Padraig, who co-owns Union 8 in Kilmainham, Ms Thomas said it’s been a “really nasty time” for the whole sector.

“Like everybody in the restaurant business, they have taken a massive hit and there is still so much indecision around what’s happening with the sector and how they are going to open successfully and what changes and what plans are ahead in order to do that,” she said.

“So there’s just so much that’s still unknown and I suppose with all outdoor dining, with the place in Kilmainham, there is a big outdoor terrace so they’re lucky they have the square footage to do that.

“They have two outdoor spaces there, but it will be the restaurants who don’t have that – places in the city centre that have really excelled in the past couple of years by being tiny and intimate – how are they going to come out the other end?

“It’s been a nasty time for everybody in hospitality and I think people will recognise that and there have been great supports there.

"But I don’t know what the outcome is going to be for so many people, really.”

The popular presenter added that her husband has also been head of food and beverage for Kildare Village for the past three years, which was a “godsend” for them.

She was speaking as ambassador for Self Help Africa, supported by Glenisk, for its One Million Trees campaign after it began the reforestation of 100 acres of land in Offaly this week.

Thanks to donations from the Irish public over the past year, every €5 given sees one tree planted here and ten trees in Africa, where they reached the target of one million trees last month.

Ms Thomas got involved with the charity after travelling to places such as Malawi and witnessing the poverty there first-hand.

“These countries in Africa are the least responsible for the climate change but are feeling the worst of it. But the reaction to this campaign has been phenomenal,” she said.

