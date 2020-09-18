‘No other sector would be treated like this’ fury in Dublin’s bars and restaurants after tens of thousands spent on protective measures

There is fury among Dublin’s bars and restaurants today after news emerged last night that Nphet has recommended for pubs and restaurants serving food in the county to offer only delivery and takeaway services as part of the latest restrictions.

This came as a second blow to the sector as earlier this week, Government said that while ‘wet pubs’ will be able to reopen next week, those in Dublin will stay shut.

Ahead of this evening’s formal announcement of the Dublin lockdown, both restauranteurs and pubs in the county were furious.

The capital’s ‘wet’ pubs, or pubs which do not serve food, have endured Europe’s longest pub lockdown and Dublin bar owners now expect to be closed for another three weeks at least.

Many publicans have spent thousands on protective measures on their businesses, putting in place protective screens, changing layouts of their bars and buying PPE, even though their opening has been delayed once again.

However, in the meantime, they have coronavirus-proofed their businesses, with some even completely redesigning their pubs to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“We put divisions in between all the tables, we have the hand sanitiser, the whole lot,” said Dan Smith, manager at Grogan’s Castle Lounge in South William Street.

“We have wooden divisions with perspex glass on top to keep people apart and keep a division between groups, whenever we get groups back in.

“We’ve spent well over 10 grand in the preparations of the place, between screens and sanitisers and even the small things like ordering trays, it all adds up.”

He said they began rolling out these protective measures since Grogan’s closed in March.

“We put a lot of money into it and you have to get the chance to open.

“It’s heartbreaking, we’re at our wit’s end, between myself and my father and his business partner. Our mental health is in absolute patters.

In Skerries, Ollie Grimes has completely uprooted his business and merged his snug bar and disco bar Ollie’s Place into one - renamed The Snug.

This transformation has cost him around €80,000.

“I knew the current layout of a disco bar wouldn’t work out and people wouldn’t be able to mingle like they were before.

“I knew the virus wouldn’t go away so I decided to work on developing a larger snug bar and allow for the safe distancing,” he explained.

“I have spent in excess of €80,000, just getting on my hands and knees and built this.”

The lounge allows for people to be able to socialise in small groups and the renovations began on March 15 and have only been completed recently.

“I had to completely gut the place, ripped up the floors, put in plumbing.

“I was able to use a lot of the stuff I had in the original bar to do the refurb, but it still cost in excess of €80,000.”

He said that with the reopening of the pubs being delayed yet again, he fears for the future.

“I didn’t want to put food in because I didn’t want to put in a tariff for what should be a real pub environment. A lot of my customers would come in before going out to a nice restaurant or settle in for a drink afterwards.

“I’m very angry - we’ve gotten no help from the government. Closing would be the last thing I want to do - but every day we’ve been closed it’s closer to doomsday,” added Mr Grimes.

In College Green, manager at The Bank Bar restaurant and bar David Chalk said over €20,000 has been spent on refurbishments and protective measures.

“We had to buy 30 perspex plastic screens, they cost €11,000 - I know because I only wrote out the cheque for them the other day,” he told Independent.ie.

“We had to take out 30pc of our tables, put in a contact tracing booth at the entrance, extra signage, train staff, hand sanitiser.

“We reopened on June 29 under Failte Ireland guidelines - deliveries are not an option for us because we’re labour intensive.”

Ahead of this afternoon’s announcement, Mr Chalk was furious.

“Our fruit and veg supplier got onto us at 12pm today, they’re a family run business. They asked if we wanted to put in an order for tomorrow - what are we supposed to tell them when we don’t know if we will be open tomorrow?

“You can’t run a business like this, two or three hours ahead of time.

“What’s going to happen next - we’ll be closed for three weeks, then open, then the cases go up, then close again? No other industry would be treated like we have,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Vintner’s Federation of Ireland that closing the pubs will collapse the sector

“It’s proven that house parties are the source of most infections so how will closing pubs help matters? Government don’t have the stomach to tackle the real issue here which is uncontrolled gatherings in private dwellings,” said Chief Executive Padraig Cribben.

“NPHET is recklessly disregarding the emotional wellbeing of the thousands of people who will lose their jobs as a result of this decision.”

