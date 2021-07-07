No one injured as building partially collapses on in Co Cork town 

A building has partially collapsed on Main Street in Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

Miraculously no one was injured after a building partially collapsed in Mitchelstown in Co Cork earlier this evening.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene after rubble from the building fell down onto the footpath on Upper Cork Street at around 6.30pm.

The area is now closed off as an engineer surveys the scene.

Cork County Council this evening confirmed it has “requested the attendance of a specialist structural engineer on site to assess and advise on the partial building collapse on Main Street, Mitchelstown. They are currently attending on site and engaging with emergency personnel to ensure public safety is safeguarded.”

Traffic restrictions are currently in place and people are being advised to avoid the area.

The council confirmed that no injuries have been reported.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O’Flynn said it was nothing short of a miracle that no one was injured.

“We were exceptionally lucky,” he told Independent.ie.

“The road would be busy and it was a lovely evening and a lot of people were out walking or walking their dogs or running.

“It just fell out,” he said of the partial collapse of the building on Upper Cork Street which is an old section of the main street in the town.

Local residents who witnessed the collapse immediately rang emergency services and they were on the scene straight away.

While no one was injured, they were in shock, he added.

He said the three-storey building is around a century old and was once a cobblers. It has been vacant for a number of years.

“I feel there are a lot of buildings like this in towns and villages and I think we should be doing more to bring life back to the towns,” he said.