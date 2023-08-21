‘No one can believe it’ – Youghal in shock as two athletes who died during Ironman named

The men, in their 40s and 60s, died in separate incidents at the event in Youghal

The deaths of two athletes during an Ironman competition in Cork are believed to be linked to underlying medical conditions that had no connection with the event.

The two incidents happened separately and on different parts of the 1.9km sea course early yesterday morning.

A number of Ironman events had been postponed until yesterday because parts of the course were left unusable by debris left from Storm Betty on Friday night into the early hours of Saturday morning.

The swimming element of the event was shortened to 1.9km because of weather conditions over the previous 48 hours.

The deceased have been named locally as Brendan Wall (44), who is originally from Meath but who has been working and living over recent years in Solihull in the UK, and Ivan Chittendon (65), who is from Toronto in Canada.

One other athlete is understood to have received medical attention during the Ironman competition which included the 1.9km swimming course as well as long cycling and running routes.

Mr Chittendon, a keen triathlete, is understood to have been on holiday from Ontario with his family in Ireland.

Tributes to both were paid by community leaders in the east Cork town of Youghal, where the event was being staged, and by Ironman organisers.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of two race participants at the Ironman 70.3 Ireland, Cork 2023,” an Ironman spokesperson said.

“During the swim portion of Sunday’s race, safety personnel provided immediate medical attention upon recognising the athletes were in need of assistance.

“We share our greatest sympathies with the families and friends of the athletes and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time.

“We thank the safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athletes with medical assistance.”

One athlete had a medical emergency just as the swimming event was starting at 7am yesterday. A second athlete was later discovered unresponsive along the swimming course route.

One case is being investigated as a possible cardiac arrest while the second is being examined as a possible drowning linked to a potential underlying medical condition.

Both men were given emergency medical assistance at separate scenes but, despite the efforts of paramedics and local doctors, the two men were pronounced dead a short time later.

The two were briefly held at a temporary facility in Youghal before being transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified, and full post-mortem examinations will be carried out today at CUH.

Files will be prepared in both cases for the Cork Coroner for inquest hearings to be staged next year.

One Youghal local said people were “deeply shocked” by the deaths of the two men.

“No one can believe it. I heard that one poor man had died after an apparent medical emergency. But I simply couldn’t believe it when I heard that a second person had died as well,” they said.​

The Ironman competition annually attracts thousands of athletes and fans to Youghal. It is open to male, female and juvenile competitors in courses laid out around the east Cork town.

​Competitor Stephen Lynch, from west Cork, said the swim was initially challenging because competitors were facing into the waves.



“I suppose it was challenging going out, but it was OK the rest of the way,” he said. “There was a guy telling me that they were at an event like this in Lanzarote and it happened over there. The water can be unforgiving.

“The crowds were coming in, the atmosphere was electric so it was very sad what happened.”

Youghal RNLI said its personnel diverted from an 8am training exercise in the harbour to assist event officials who had raised the alarm.

“The volunteer lifeboat crew arrived at the location within minutes and a casualty who had been taken from the water by the safety boat team was transferred to the lifeboat,” a spokesperson said.

“Our RNLI vessel immediately went to the event’s designated medical extraction point where the casualty was transferred to the care of local coast guard and medical personnel.”

Cork County Council extended its sympathies to everyone involved.

“The council is deeply saddened over the tragic loss of two race participants during the Ironman event in Youghal today,” a spokesperson said.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends of the athletes at this incredibly difficult time.

“We wish to express our gratitude to the response agencies involved including our dedicated fire and emergency personnel for their unwavering efforts during this difficult time.”

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland, Mayor of Cork Frank O'Flynn described the deaths as a “tragedy” and said his “thoughts and prayers are with the families and their friends at this very, very sad occasion.”

Mr O’Flynn said he was at the finish line of yesterday’s event and many of the athletes weren’t yet aware of the tragedies.

“I've no doubt there will be a full investigation and I look forward to the reports on that and that’s something that I ask that they would look at,” he said.

Mr O'Flynn said the Ironman in Youghal is an enjoyable family day out and the decision to continue the event “was a hard one to call”.

“Afterwards, I suppose it’s easier to make the call, but it's a worldwide event, there's quite a lot of organisation that went into it.

“But at the end of the day, safety is paramount and the fact that they did reduce the length of the swim – it was at that stage they thought that they would make it much safer, because they are very, very conscious of safety.

“It is very, very well organised, I never saw so many stewards,” he added.