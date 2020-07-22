There is no need to restrict movements for passengers from Ireland who make connecting flights in countries who are not on the Green list, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said.

Speaking on RTE's Morning Ireland, Mr Coveney said that if a passenger is travelling to one of the 15 Green list countries, they do not have to restrict movements if they make a connecting flight in another country.

“If you’re transiting through an airport, and we checked this with the World Health Organisation, the Minister for Health spoke to Mike Ryan who’s a senior figure in the World Health Organisation, and they don’t have a concern at all with transit airports, if you like,” he said.

“If you fly through an airport into another destination, it’s the destination that you’re heading to, or the destination that you originate from, that’s the country that determines whether you are effectively on the so-called Green list.

“It’s obviously different if you stay in France for the weekend and then fly on to Monaco, if you actually leave the airport and then spend some time in a country, then that is the country that determines the risk status,” he said.

The list of countries on the Green list are as follows: Malta, Finland, Norway, Italy, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus, Slovakia, Greece, Greenland, Gibraltar, Monaco, and San Marino.

These countries have lower rates of Covid-19 to Ireland.

He said that there has been confusion surrounding international travel and the Green List in recent weeks, as the government advice continues to be that non-essential travel should be avoided.

“I can accept that there has been some confusion in the last number of days and that’s why it was important that the government made a definitive decision last night.

“It’s important to say that the travel advice has changed to countries that are still on this so-called Green list."

While the advice for people who were travelling abroad used to be to self-isolate for 14 days, this was changed recently to advise that people should restrict their movements instead.

“The advice has changed for good reason,” he said.

“Under our contract tracing system here, if you’ve been in close contact with somebody who has tested positive, you are asked to restrict your movements.

“We are applying that same restriction to people who come into Ireland from countries who have a higher risk of Covid-19 that Ireland has.”

He added that it is not “doable” to require all passengers coming into the country to self-isolate for 14 days in an airport hotel as this would lead to clusters.

“If you put a lot of people that come from abroad into one hotel and keep them there for 14 days, there’s a danger that it becomes a problem in its own right,” he said.

Mr Coveney added that the Cabinet decided last night to digitalise the passenger locator form and all information on it will be verified by August 10.

A call centre will also be set up for passengers coming into the country to ensure that they are restricting their movements.

