‘No more fitting a place to heal’ – Ronan Keating shares holiday update following death of his brother

Ronan Keating has said the last five weeks have been the “hardest time of his life” following the death of his older brother.

Ciaran Keating (57) died in a car accident near Swinford, Co Mayo, in July.

Mr Keating, who suffered fatal injuries, was travelling with wife Annemarie to watch their son’s match in Sligo when the collision with another vehicle occurred.

Ronan Keating sings at the funeral of his brother Ciarán in Co Mayo

Annemarie, a secondary school teacher, and another passenger were taken to Mayo University Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The male driver of the second car received treatment for serious injuries.

Taking to social media, the Boyzone singer shared a number of pictures of him and his family in South Africa, where he thanked people for their love and respect over the last five weeks and shared how his family has been coping with their loss.

In a lengthy caption, Ronan (46) wrote: “Just wanted to say thank you for the love and respect you have shown my family over the last five weeks. It has been the hardest time for us all, and everyone is trying to manage a life now without our brother (very hard to even type that.)

Ronan Keating and his older brother Ciaran Keating

“Thank you for all your messages of support and also respecting our privacy during this time. There is no more fitting a place to heal, than in South Africa surrounded by Mother Nature and great people and our little bundles of joy Cooper and Coco have kept us going constantly. Thank you, god.”

“Back to work for me in another part of the world I love now… it all seems rather difficult to make sense of but trying my best. Take care of each other and from Storm, myself and all my family, thank you,” said the singer, who served as a pallbearer at his brother’s funeral.

Other social media users offered words of comfort to the family, with one commenter writing: “One I can’t imagine how hard the last five weeks have been for you and your family.”

“My heart breaks for you all. We’ve all been thinking about you all and sending all the love in the world your way. You’ve shown so much strength in carrying on with gigs, etc, when I’m sure you just wanted to be at home with your family. So much respect for you and so proud - you’ve all definitely done Ciaran proud too…”