Forecasters have two weather warnings that will remain in place until late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

'No mild weather in sight' - two weather warnings remain in place as wintry showers, gusts of up to 100kmh expected

Met Éireann issued a nationwide snow-ice warning yesterday which will remain in place for more than 24 hours.

The status yellow snow-ice warning will expire at 6am on Monday morning.

The report reads; "Scattered thundery showers of hail, sleet and snow expected during the period. Poor visibility, with slippery and icy conditions, will occur at times."

A status yellow wind warning is also in place for counties; Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

The warning remains valid from 4am Sunday morning until midnight tonight.

Winds are expected to reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 110kmh in the seven counties along the west coast and will be strongest in coastal areas.

Temperatures are expected to drop below zero degrees this weekend, bringing wintry conditions and some sleet and snow.

Forecaster John Eagleton said there is no mild weather in sight for the week ahead.

"The best that can be said of today is that it will be bright with sunshine at times," he told RTE Radio One.

"Other than that, it will be cold and windy and showery, with the odd thunder hail shower.

"Some showers could have a little bit more winter in them. Tonight showers will continue, and temperatures will drop to between zero and two degrees.

"Frost will develop around dawn on Monday morning. The morning will be generally bright and sunny, still cold though," he continued.

"There will be rain tomorrow in Munster and Connaught, and it will still be cold for much of the day.

"Temperatures will be between five and seven dgrees. It will be tomorrow evening before temperatures rise again.

"Tuesday will be cold and showery and the midweek will be cold and unsettled. There is so sign of mild weather this week," he added.

Meanwhile, forecaster Gerry Murphy yesterday warned the public of "hazardous conditions on roads and paths."

"It is set to be very wintry at times over the weekend," Mr Murphy said.

Online Editors