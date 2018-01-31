The heartbroken sister of a man who was murdered in relation to the Kinahan/Hutch feud has called for an end to the violence.

'No matter what people do, they don't deserve to be killed' - Heartbroken sister of murdered man

Noeleen Barr, the older sister of murdered Michael Barr spoke to Joe Duffy on Liveline today after Eamonn Cumberton was found guilty of his murder.

In April 2016, Michael Barr was shot dead at the Sunset House pub where he was working by two gunmen. Noeleen told Liveline that she'll never forget the fateful night when she heard about her brother's murder.

"My sister called me to tell me. I never thought I'd react the way I did. It took me to the floor. I think I've traumatised my son, from my reaction. I'll take that feeling to my own grave. I never stop thinking of Michael - from morning to night." Noeleen said that she has no hatred towards Eammon Cumberton and called on people to stop sending death threats to his family.

"I have no feelings towards Eamonn Cumberton. I have no hatred towards him. I don't have any hate in me. It's people behind the shooting - my brother was a nobody to Eamonn Cumberton, he was getting paid to do a job. It could have been anybody. "I saw him in court, with his head down. He never looked remorseful and never looked at our family."

She added that she was devastated when she heard that another man had been shot to death last night. "I wouldn't want another family to go through what we have gone through. We're going to live with the grief for the rest of our life. I wouldn't wish it anybody. I was driving to work this morning, I heard (the shooting) on the news. My heart went... not another person.

"No matter what people do, they don't deserve to be killed."

Noeleen said that her family suffers from anxiety thinking that they will be killed next.

"What if they come after us? We were paranoid for a year afterwards." Michael left behind five children, who Noeleen says are all grieving the loss of their father.

"They talk about him alot - they're beautiful children and they're the spit of him. He doted on them all. They're never going to see their daddy again. He had two daughters he will never walk down the aisle, never go to their communions or their confirmations. "He was a lovely brother, a character. Anyone who knew him, the amount of friends he had.

"The number of people at his funeral made me stand back and think he really was loved. 'I can't even describe how we feel. We can't mention his name without crying. Michael was a year younger than me, we were very close, he was just the most loving brother."

