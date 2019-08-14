There will be no dry days this week as Met Éireann expects the weather to continue to be particularly unstable.

No let-up as wet weather set to continue in to the weekend - Met Éireann

While it is expected to brighten up this afternoon, there will continue to be heavy and frequent showers in the northwest and northern parts of the country, according to the national forecaster.

Thursday is set to be the best of a bad bunch this week with "just" isolated showers and some sunny spells accompanied by moderate wind.

Temperatures look to be mild for the week as they hover around the high teens and low twenties, with night time becoming cooler as it drops to 10C.

But a Met Éireann forecaster has warned to expect heavy rain on Thursday night and much of Friday morning.

"Rain will become heavy on Thursday night and it will become very windy," a forecaster told Independent.ie.

"Friday morning will be a very wet and windy day with heavy rain. By midday, it should be cleared but Thursday night and Friday morning there will be heavy, widespread rain."

It's not looking too good for the weekend either, with Saturday set to be "unstable" with prolonged rain mainly affecting the west and north.

Sunday is predicted to be slightly better as winds ease off and the weather improves marginally heading in to next week.

The forecaster said: "Sunday there will be further scattered showers but maybe not as heavy as Saturday - Saturday is quite an unstable day.

"Monday there's going to be some showers but then we expect that Tuesday Wednesday, it should improve," they added.

Online Editors