No judgment in Portroe, where Kelly traces roots to humble past

Local heroes: Tipperary captain Séamus Callanan is congratulated by shirt sponsor Declan Kelly after the Premier County won the All-Ireland in 2019. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy is congratulated by shirt sponsor Declan Kelly after the Premier County won the All-Ireland in 2019. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

It is a world away from the hardboiled glitz of Los Angeles in the lush, steep hills that sweep down to Lough Derg.

But even here, there is no escape from the embarrassing scandal that has rocked the twin worlds of business and philanthropy.

Multi-millionaire businessman Declan Kelly has spoken of his humble beginnings here in the picturesque Tipperary village of Portroe.

He told how, at the age of five, he was helping his father sell potatoes by the side of the road. He was seven before they had running water in the family home, he claimed.

Like everywhere else, times have changed in Portroe and its pleasant surrounds have the general appearance of well-tended, peaceful, prosperity, with its hanging baskets of red busy lizzies and the door of the handsome little stone church is open. At the GAA pitch, a sign heralds a lotto jackpot of €5,800 this week.

Kelly still owns a house here – as well as a €16m mansion in the Hamptons in New York with his wife Julie and their children. And it is clear the old links and loyalties between the ‘local boy made good’ and his old home place are still very strong and far from forgotten.

“I was surprised,” one man said quietly, when asked the local view of the saga which has made headlines worldwide, with revelations the 53-year-old businessman had become “inebriated and behaved inappropriately towards some women and men”.

The incident happened at a cocktail party following the ‘Vax Live’ concert on May 2, chaired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and that featured performances from Jennifer Lopez and Foo Fighters, as well as appearances from US President Joe Biden and Pope Francis.

In the local store, the shopkeeper said he had read about it in the paper that morning. “But nobody’s talking about it and I can hand on heart say that,” he added. Just down the road at Ballykennedy, Shannon cruisers bobbed on the choppy waters of Lough Derg.

“Oh, what’s after happening now?” asked one woman when we mentioned Kelly’s name. “You wouldn’t want to say anything bad about them around here,” she warned.

There is little doubt that Kelly is Portroe’s most successful son, with the ear of the Clintons and A-list celebrities on speed-dial.

In 2004 he was named among the top 100 Irish American businessmen in Irish America magazine.

One local man who has known Kelly since childhood described him as “incredibly generous”.

“He doesn’t forget the people he grew up with, who are far removed from the world he lives in. So when he returns, he gets together with his friends from as far back as national school, and it’s a bunch of old friends hanging out.

“He’s generous with his time, to a fault, but not just with his time. He’s been there for people who needed his help in other ways if you know what I mean.”

A former colleague said: “He came up the hard way, grew up on a small farm between Portroe and Ballina.

“His mother and father worked so hard all their lives. He’s very close to both and his own family. Work means an awful lot to him, but so does his family, and you see that when he’s back home.”