No joke – the comedians tackling ‘toxic’ misogyny in their industry

Before the pandemic, Ireland had a thriving comedy scene, but beneath the laughter lay a dark underbelly.

As one Dublin-based promoter candidly puts things: “The truth is there has been a lot of bad behaviour around the place by people who run comedy clubs and by some comics.”

The behaviour he speaks of involves misogyny, sexual harassment and worse.

One influential comedian has disappeared from the scene, “cancelled” since apologising for sexually manipulative behaviour after several women spoke out about him online.

Another has been shunned amid serious claims of sexual impropriety, allegations that have been denied.

But as the comedy scene begins to reopen with the easing of restrictions, a fightback is under way.

A group of comedians called Comedy Safety Standards has, with the help of Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, begun providing training courses for comedians, bookers and promoters on issues such as consent, rape myths, the impact of sexual violence, how to support victims and how to help those in potentially dangerous situations. The first of these took place in July and a second one is happening today. Both were booked out.

The group has also drawn up a code of conduct, which it wants comedy clubs and promoters to use, and has a website offering advice.

Under the code, organisers would have to ensure staff and volunteers have undergone relevant training with regard to maintaining a safe working environment and are supported to safely report harassment, assault and bullying.

One of the driving forces behind the initiative is stand-up comedian Eve Darcy, who is based in Dublin.

She explained that the group was formed last year after several women came forward to tell their stories.

“There was a strong sense we had to do something,” she told the Irish Independent.

“Women performers just want to do comedy. They certainly don’t want to be raped or sexually assaulted. It is meant to be a workplace and should be treated like that. But, in reality, it was quite a toxic environment a lot of the time.”

The scene is largely male-dominated, both in terms of promoters and performers, and it is not unusual for a female performer to be the only woman on a bill.

Ms Darcy said she had heard of many serious incidents, but that she preferred to talk about her own experiences rather than speaking on anyone else’s behalf. She does not paint a flattering picture of the industry.

“I have been groped by a comedy promoter while I was on stage. He was MC-ing and he groped me as he was coming up on stage,” she said.

“That was in front of an audience. You are left not really knowing how to deal with things.”

On another occasion, she said she was objectified by an MC in front of the audience.

“They were commenting on how I looked, but particularly on my ass. It is actually really, really common, I can’t even count the amount of times this has happened.”

Some MCs would introduce female performers by “warning” the audience the next act was a woman.

“There was one guy who introduced me saying, ‘Don’t worry. She’s actually funny’.

“And you are expected to go on stage and tell jokes after being introduced like that.”

In normal times, carpooling on the way to gigs was the norm, but Ms Darcy said she stopped driving other colleagues to venues.

This followed one “outrageous” journey where the three male colleagues she was giving a lift to started talking about different types of pornography they watched.

“The way they were talking about women, it was disgusting,” she said.

She found the “toxic masculinity” experienced on the car journey was also present in the green room, where comedians hang out at venues. “Individual guys on their own are all lovely. They are not necessarily toxic in and of themselves as individuals, but something happens when they get in a group together. This culture then persists,” she said.

Promoters have been supportive of Comedy Safety Standards’ goals.

Emily O’Callaghan, who ran the Comedy Gold show in Dublin’s Button Factory before the pandemic, is one of those who believes the industry needs to change.

“There was always this thing brewing in the background, a misogynistic atmosphere in the circuit. I found it incredibly uncomfortable and I know a lot of other women did, and men too,” she said.

However, the imbalance in power between promoters and performers meant it was difficult to speak out.

“There was a feeling that if you put your head above the parapet you are out and you won’t get bookings. You are seen as trouble,” she said.

Chris O’Neill, who ran the Jester’s Comedy Club at Dublin venue Sin É before the pandemic, said he was likely to sign up to the code when his events get going again.

“The very existence of it will do an awful lot,” he said.

“Putting it in place frightens the monsters off because they know they are not going to get away with it or at least they will be significantly challenged.”

However, he warned that funding would be needed from a body such as the Arts Council for it to be implemented properly in many venues due to the training demands involved.

“I am very supportive of the objectives, but I think it will need resources,” he said.

Duane Doogan, one of the promoters of Cherry Comedy at Whelan’s in Dublin, who did the training course in July, said the code of conduct was “a blueprint” that can be widely adopted.

His Cherry Comedy co-promoter, Fiona Frawley, who is involved with Comedy Safety Standards, agreed, saying the code can be taken as a template.

“Promoters can at a basic level state the things you are not comfortable with happening in the club. I know people in comedy have not been willing to do that for whatever reason,” she said.

Ms Frawley also urged others in the industry to sign up for the training.

“A big issue around us in comedy is a lack of empathy or misplacement of empathy. I think a lot of people think the worst thing that can happen to a comedian is to be cancelled. But actually it is a lot worse to be raped or assaulted,” she said.

“An understanding of that is something you can gain from the training. It is probably one of the biggest issues in comedy at the moment.”