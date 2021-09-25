| 16°C Dublin

No joke – the comedians tackling ‘toxic’ misogyny in their industry

Group provides training to stamp out sexual impropriety

Before the pandemic, Ireland had a thriving comedy scene, but beneath the laughter lay a dark underbelly.

As one Dublin-based promoter candidly puts things: “The truth is there has been a lot of bad behaviour around the place by people who run comedy clubs and by some comics.”

The behaviour he speaks of involves misogyny, sexual harassment and worse.

