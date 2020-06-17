No injuries after car falls onto shoreline in Galway

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Salthill, Co Galway this afternoon after a car mounted the rocks on the beach after colliding with another car.

It is understood that the low impact collision took place when the driver accidentally hit the wrong pedal while reversing into a parking space, colliding with one car and mounting the rocks on the beach.

The car was then pulled down onto the beach by emergency services.

Mad scenes in Salthill, Galway



Please god thereâs no one hurt pic.twitter.com/sd7R1ljjOi — @GaryTraynor21Â©ï¸ (@GaryTraynor21) June 17, 2020

There have been no injuries reported and paramedics attended the scene.

Material damage was caused to the cars.

“Two cars collided causing material damage. Ambulance services and Fire Services also attended the scene. Paramedics attended to all persons involved and no injuries were reported,” said a garda spokesperson.

“Inquiries are continuing."

