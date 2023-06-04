No hosepipe ban expected despite ‘high demand on supplies’, Irish Water confirms

However Uisce Éireann has imposed night time water restrictions in the Clonakilty area of West Cork until Tuesday, June 6

Uisce Éireann said the majority of water supplies are operating normally

Uisce Éireann, formally Irish Water, has said the introduction of a hosepipe ban is unlikely, despite the ongoing warm and dry spell entering its third week.

Met Éireann said the current high pressure system will remain in place until the middle of next week, with daytime temperatures of 19C to 24C forecast.

Despite the prolonged dry spell, "the majority of water supplies are operating normally and there are no plans to introduce general water restrictions at this time”, an Uisce Éireann spokesperson said.

They said reservoirs are also being replenished to ensure a steady supply.

However, the utility provider is urging members of the public to conserve water during the “dryer summer months” by taking the following steps:

Avoid power washing and keep the garden hose in the shed.

Check for leaks on outdoor taps or troughs as these can lead to large losses of treated water.

Remember that paddling pools and swimming pools can use huge volumes of water so try to minimise the amount of water used and consider reusing the water for the garden or cleaning the car.

Report any visible leaks on the public network to Uisce Éireann at www.water.ie.

Uisce Éireann’s Head of Asset Operations Tom Cuddy said. “We are all looking forward to a spell of warm, dry weather over the coming weeks. And while we enjoy the sunshine it is important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water. It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference – and we can all play our part. By turning off the hose and avoiding power washing we can all help ensure there is enough water to for everyone as we go through the summer.

“We will continue to monitor the levels at all our supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise.”

It comes as Uisce Éireann has imposed night time water restrictions in the Clonakilty area of West Cork until Tuesday, June 6, to “give reservoirs time to replenish”.

The restrictions are in place from 11pm until 7am, for the Clonakilty Urban Network, and Youghals, Cloheen, Ladys Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower and Barrick Hill will experience a reduction in pressure and flow, and potentially interruption to supply.

Additional areas that may be affected include Reenascreena, Santry North, Santry South, Inchinattin, Tullig, Carrigfadda. Glanbrack, Maulatallavally, Knocks, Threegneeves, Gortroe.

Meanwhile, in recent days members of the public in parts of Mayo, Clare, Kilkenny, Westmeath and Wexford have been asked to conserve water due what Uisce Éireann described as "the current high demand for water as a result of the current warm spell”.

The provider said members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Uisce Éireann 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or on water.ie.