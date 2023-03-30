No homes to rent for people on HAP: report finds zero rental properties available under the scheme’s standard limits

Available rental homes for families who rely on the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) are at a record low ahead of a national eviction ban being lifted this weekend.

The Simon Community is making a plea to the Government to keep the eviction moratorium in place amid fears thousands are at risk of losing their homes in a private rental market with a stark lack of availability.

In a new report, the Simon Community found no properties to rent within standard HAP scheme limits, and only 29 across the country that were within discretionary HAP rates.

Eight of the 29 were not available to families on HAP who have children.

It is the lowest ever number of HAP properties since the Simon Community started carrying out the quarterly research in 2015.

The most recent “Locked Out of the Market” report analysed properties that were advertised on Daft.ie across 16 areas on March 13, 14 and 15.

Four Irish cities had no properties to rent for people on HAP – Galway, Limerick, Waterford and Cork.

There were also no HAP properties – meaning at either standard or discretionary rates – in the suburbs surrounding the cities of Galway, Limerick and Cork.

Under the HAP scheme, people with long-term housing needs who rely on social housing support must find their own rental accommodation within the scheme’s limits.

The standard HAP rent limits depend on the size of the household and where in the country they are.

A single person in Limerick city renting their own accommodation is entitled to €420 rent a month under HAP, while a couple or lone parent with three children would be entitled to €750 a month.

For the second time, researchers for the Simon Community’s quarterly report could not find a single property to rent in Ireland that was within standard HAP rates.

Local authorities can increase HAP rates for people who are struggling to find a home under the standard rent limits.

In Dublin, HAP rental rates can be topped up by up to 50pc. In the rest of the country, the HAP rate can be increased by up to 35pc.

The Simon Community found only 29 properties within discretionary HAP rates across Ireland. Twenty one of these were in Dublin, five in Dundalk and three in Kildare.

Eight properties were available to single people and couples, 14 for families with one child and seven for families with two children.

The 29 properties available at additional HAP rates is a decrease of 12 from the 41 HAP properties that were available when the same research was carried out last December.

“In the context of the lifting of the moratorium, these are very stark numbers,” said Wayne Stanley, Executive Director at the Simon Communities of Ireland.

“In the real world, when we look at these numbers through the lens of the people we support out of homelessness, the private rental market is no longer an option.

“The consequences of this have been playing out for some time with growing levels of long-term homelessness and individuals and families unsustainably topping up the payments in order to exit or avoid homelessness. Even at this late hour, we are calling on the Government to consider reversing their decision to lift the eviction ban.”

Of the 16 areas examined by researchers, 11 had no HAP properties available to rent at either standard or discretionary limits.

These were Athlone, Co Leitrim, Cork city centre and its suburbs, Galway city centre and its suburbs, Limerick city centre and its suburbs, Waterford city, Sligo town and Portlaoise.

The report found there were 672 properties available to rent in Ireland, at any price, across the three days surveyed.

According to the Simon Community, this was an 11pc decrease from the 757 available in the December 2022 “Locked Out” report.

The Simon Community warned that employment was no longer a way out of homelessness for people. It said it was seeing people “who are working full-time” and living in emergency homeless accommodation.

Yesterday, the Government survived a motion of no confidence by 86 votes to 67.

The motion was tabled by the Labour party after the Government pressed ahead with plans to end the moratorium on evictions.