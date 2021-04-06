Another cold front is set to hit the country this week, with the much-anticipated warm weather not yet expected to make a reappearance.

Met Éireann forecaster Aoife Kealy said another cold front is expected on Thursday evening bringing “some very cold weather behind it” overnight.

But the upcoming forecast isn’t all bad, according to the forecaster, as there will be some lighter weather to look forward to throughout the week.

“It’s not actually going to be too bad, but it will be quite a bit colder overall than people might expect for early April,” she said.

“Today we’ll have a mix of sunny spells and scattered wintry showers.

"But it’s going to be quite cold, so the temperatures will be five to eight degrees this afternoon, but we’ll have a moderate to fresh northerly wind so it’s quite a brisk northerly wind, and that’s going to make us feel even colder.

“But there will be a few sunny spells around, so it’ll be pleasant if you’re not under any of the showers. We’ve already had some snow... the air mass that’s over us at that moment is quite cold.”

Read More

However, by tomorrow things will pick up a bit.

“So tonight will be cold, it’ll get down to maybe minus three degrees in parts of the north, and at most plus one degree. So definitely a risk of frost forming over night tonight,” Ms Kealy said.

“But then tomorrow, we get this kind of slightly warm front crossing the country.

“Now that brings some generally cloudy conditions with some nice rain and drizzle. Temperatures tomorrow will be between six and ten degrees.”

As we move further into the week, the forecast is similar enough to today and tomorrow, with little change expected.

“Thursday will be quite a similar day. So we’ll still be in a warm enough sector,” Ms Kealy continued.

“Really we’re looking at temperatures of between maybe seven to 10 degrees on Thursday and a westerly wind so it won’t feel quite as cold.

“But then we’ve got another cold front coming down on Thursday evening. It will start to move down south across the country on Thursday night and that’s going to bring some very cold weather again behind on it.”

Unfortunately that means it is unlikely this weekend will be brimming with sunshine.

“For Friday and the weekend, we’re looking at some sunny spells, but again those scattered wintry showers will make a reappearance given the much colder air mass that’s following behind that air mass on Thursday night,” the Met Éireann forecaster said.

On Sunday the showers are not expected to be as frequent nor as wintry as Saturday, and there will be a good deal of dry, bright weather. Highs of six to nine degrees are forecasted in a light northerly breeze.

Read More

Irish Independent