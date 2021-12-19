‘No health care services in Europe would be able to withstand unmitigated surges of this Omicron variant’ – Dr Colm Henry

HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry has said that it is a “cruel blow” for people to enter another Christmas period with another Covid-19 variant which is even more transmissible at our doorstep.

"This isn’t just an Irish problem. It is a problem right across the world,” he said in relation to the new Omicron variant.

"There is a lack of certainty here. What is becoming clear is that this has a considerable advantage over Delta and will displace it in all countries in the coming weeks. And even if a lower proportion of cases translates through to hospitalisation and ICU, that will create considerable pressure on an already exhausted and fatigued healthcare system.”

Dr Henry, pointed out on RTÉ’s This Week programme that the new variant only became known to the world at the end of November, after the first notification by South Africa to the World Health Organisation, when it was declared a variant of concern within days.

“This is a rapidly changing scenario. But as things become clearer, it is becoming very, very evident that this is going to displace Delta in the coming weeks, to become the dominant variant.”

He said that there is very good evidence that the booster vaccinations can slow down the pace of spread of this variant, “and thus give us a chance to respond and spread whatever harm ensues over a longer period of time over our already beleaguered healthcare services.”

Dr Henry said: “It’s a cruel blow for people to enter another Christmas period where another variant, which is even more transmissible, and has an additional growth advantage, is now at our doorstep.”

Meanwhile, in relation to reported queues at some vaccination centres, he said: “I am happy to see so many people embrace the vaccine, as they did the first time round. It does happen when we open up to new cohorts, as we did to the over-40s, we see a surge of presentations of people willing to get the vaccine.”

He said that the HSE provides “real time” information on social media.

“We will issue appointments, and appointments will be given to either vaccination centres or GPs. Otherwise, if people wish, people can make an appointment with their pharmacist or avail of the walk-in centres and those times and locations vary, and are available on the HSE website.”

“No health care services in Europe would be able to withstand unmitigated surges of this Omicron variant if it translates into the predicted harm, hence the advice from the ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention) that strong, immediate reduction in contact rates are necessary to curb those kind of surges of cases.”

He said that private hospitals will continue to be used. “We have built up from about, what we call bed days per week, from 1,200 to 1,700. We will go further up, to perhaps almost 3,000 bed days per week. We are using them to protect some of that scheduled care and time critical care. We are also using their critical care beds.

"So we are already leaning into this, that agreement with private hospitals is currently being renegotiated to be finalised in the first week of January. We want to create as much extra capacity as we can in that valuable resource as we head into these uncertain times.”

Speaking about the impact of Covid-19 on healthcare staffing levels, he said: “We have over 5,000 out on Covid-related leave, that is to say people who directly have Covid themselves or are close contacts.”

Last January, this created “huge difficulties for us," when there were multiple outbreaks in healthcare sites such as hospitals, nursing homes, other community facilities.

"Thankfully, what we have seen in recent months as a consequence of the vaccine programme, is the number of outbreaks has been much, much, reduced compared to what we saw in January.”

He said the vaccine floodwall, the protection it has given to healthcare workers and to healthcare facilities has remained very strong.