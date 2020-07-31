No further deaths and 38 new coronavirus cases in Ireland

30/07/2020 Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, and Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group pictured this evening (Thursday 30th July) at a Covid -19 update press conference at the Department of Health.....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

No further deaths and 38 new coronavirus cases have been announced by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) this evening.

There has now been a total of 1,763 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 26,065 cases.

Of these cases, 22 are men and 16 are women, with a median age of 30 years.

82pc are under 45 years of age and 32 cases are located in Dublin or Kildare.

26 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of confirmed cases

Over the past two day,s a total of 123 cases have been reported. 84 of these cases are linked to known outbreaks or are close contacts of other confirmed cases, at least 19 cases have been identified as community transmission while 20 cases remain under investigation.

44 cases are located in Kildare, 33 in Dublin, 11 in Clare, 10 in Laois, 8 in Limerick and the remaining 17 are located across 10 counties.

Read More

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that "mass testing" is taking place.

“Mass testing has now taken place in relation to a number of known outbreaks.

“We may be beginning to see more cases which we cannot link to outbreaks or close contacts. The National Public Health Emergency Team will continue to monitor this situation closely over the coming days.”

A survey of GP’s has indicated that the vast majority of patients who had contacted them with coronavirus-like symptoms in the past week had not been self-isolating since the onset of their symptoms.

“The importance of isolating as soon as you have any flu like symptoms cannot be overstated. Without this individual action we simply will not break the chains of transmission and we will put many people at risk of infection.

“It is important that people know that there is no charge for GP or testing services relating to COVID-19. Please do not hesitate to contact your GP if you have any concerns," added Dr Glynn.

“This weekend, the six key things people need to do are limit the size of your network & time you spend with them, keep your distance, meet up outside if possible, wash your hands, wear a face covering and download the COVID Tracker App.”

Read More

Online Editors