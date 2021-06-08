Portobello Plaza is set to reopen on weekends after it had been previously fenced off due to “completely unacceptable” behaviour.

Dublin City Council closed the plaza on May 14 due to antisocial behaviour, adding that up to 1,000 people had been gathering there in recent weekends “without due regard for Covid-19 restrictions”.

“Dublin City Council is very aware of the importance of public spaces in recent times but some behaviour at this location in recent weeks has been completely unacceptable,” a spokesperson said at the time.

On May 20, it was decided that the plaza would be gated off for the next three weekends following a meeting this morning with elected representatives, residents, Dublin City Council officials and An Garda Síochána.

It closed from Friday afternoon to the following Monday morning.

However, a spokesperson for the DCC said today that the plaza “it's open this weekend”.

“It was always intended to be a temporary measure. It was removed each Monday and so it was removed as normal last Monday. And that was it. It was only ever going to be for three weeks.” the spokesperson said.

"There are no further closures planned at the minute.”

This follows several nights of unrest in the capital city, with many arrests taking place over the bank holiday weekend.

Last Sunday, another 14 people - including three juveniles - were arrested in a third night of antisocial behaviour in Dublin. In total, 47 people were arrested in the city.

A further eight people were arrested in Cork city on Sunday night for public order offences.

“Gardaí encountered significant numbers of groups of youths (teenage and younger adults) who were loitering around the city centre, not involved in outdoor dining/ socialising,” a Garda spokesperson said.