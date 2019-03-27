No final cost for MetroLink as project faces major cutbacks

Transport chiefs have refused to put a cost on the MetroLink project, admitting they cannot provide one "with a high degree of accuracy".

The light railway was originally planned to have two tunnels stretching 26km from Swords in north Co Dublin to Sandyford in the south and cost €3bn.

However, a new "preferred route" has seen a major curtailing of the project which will now have only one 19km tunnel ending at Charlemont in the city centre.

Asked if the cost will at least be under €3bn, Hugh Creegan, deputy CEO of the National Transport Authority (NTA), said it was "simply too early to put a firm and realistic cost in place".

MetroLink project director Aidan Foley said the plans had changed significantly since last year, admitting: "We can't provide a cost forecast with a high degree of accuracy."

Other major changes to MetroLink include:

:: It will run below road level along the Swords bypass, rather than on an elevated track;

:: The train storage depot will be at Dardistown rather than at Estuary, with the track going over the M50 at this point rather than under it;

:: The pitches at Na Fianna GAA club will no longer be used as the launch and extraction site for tunnel boring machines;

:: Griffith Park station will now be built under the Home Farm FC pitch;

:: Stations at O'Connell Street and St Stephen's Green will be moved slightly to reduce traffic disruption during construction.

The project will take between six and seven years to build and trains are due to start running in 2027.

An eight-week period of public consultation opened yesterday and runs until May 21.

Under the preferred route, the number of homes that will be bought through a compulsory purchase order has fallen from 105 to 85.

These include 70 apartments at the College Gate complex and eight rented properties owned by Dublin City Council, all on Townsend Street. They, along with the Markievicz Leisure Centre, will be demolished to make way for a station. Another seven properties in Swords will also be affected.

Gordon Rose of the Save College Gate Campaign said residents were "pretty devastated" to learn their building is still in line for demolition.

"We're not convinced the reasons given were sufficient," he said. "We're going to challenge Transport Infrastructure Ireland and we will continue with that conversation."

The NTA said it had spent significant time and resources investigating alternatives to the location of the station, including mining beneath the apartment complex. However, it said the original plan "remains the most feasible".

It said it will help tenants to find alternative accommodation and pay their rent for up to a year. In the case of owner- occupiers, they will be paid "appropriate compensation" and be assisted in finding a new home.

The NTA said it is consulting with Dublin City Council, the owner of the leisure centre, about building a replacement.

The original MetroLink plan saw it connect with the Luas Green Line at Charlemont. However this would have involved a lengthy closure of the Luas line - up to four years - and provoked a furious backlash from residents.

It will now terminate at Charlemont but the tunnel will be continued for another 650 metres farther towards Ranelagh. This will allow the connection to the Green Line to be completed at some point in the future.

Transport chiefs said the Green Line won't have to be upgraded for another 20 years and they will improve capacity on trams in the meantime.

