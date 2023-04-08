‘No excuse for the prices they’re charging’: Meet the Connemara man who serves €3.90 pints

Colm Redmond, of Johnny O’Loughlin’s Bar in Connemara says rural pubs play crucial role in community. Photo: Ray Ryan

A pub in rural Galway is serving pints of Guinness for only €3.90 in a protest against rising prices.

Colm Redmond, of Johnny O’Loughlin’s pub at The Zetland Country House Hotel in Cashel Bay, Connemara, said that six months ago – despite rising energy bills – he decided not to increase the price on a pint of stout.

The pub is now believed to be serving the cheapest pint in Ireland, according to the Irish Independent’s research, from Donegal to Kerry.

“I have tourists from all over the world coming here and they’re all complaining about the price in the Dublin pubs and other cities,” Mr Redmond said.

“There’s no excuse for the prices they’re charging – it’s crazy and it’s not fair on the public.

“But mark my words, they might get away with it this season, but next season they won’t.

“People will not want to keep paying a euro and another euro more for a pint.

“I treat my customers fairly and I’ll maintain custom. The pubs in Dublin and other cities need to stop being complacent in thinking the customers will keep coming.

“Their customers have seen their energy bills go up, their mortgage interest rates have gone way up, their rent is expensive, their food bills have increased, and yet their wages have not increased with inflation.

“People can’t keep paying, and even though my energy bills went up and all my costs rose, I will not keep charging customers more and more, because it’s wrong.”

Not even Diageo announcing a 12pc wholesale price increase in January could persuade Mr Redmond to change his mind.

He continued to maintain low prices for his regular customers and tourists.

Pubs in Dublin are the most expensive in Ireland, according to our survey. The Temple Bar pub was found to be serving the priciest pint, at €8.95.

“Everyone is complaining about the Dublin prices, even the American tourists,” Mr Redmond said.

“Publicans have to cop on. There’s no use keeping putting the prices up because there will, in the end, be no customers left.

“Post-Covid and with inflation, it’s difficult for everyone, but I’ve been here in this pub for 16 years, and if there’s one thing I’m sure of, it’s you have to remain competitive.

“We’re a rural pub, so my prices are more than about competition. The prices here are about survival. If I increase the price, I for certain will lose customers.

“This is more than a pub, it’s a rural pub, and that means it’s the beating heart of a community.

“It’s where people come to meet, to talk, to be part of something, to celebrate weddings, engagements, birthdays, life events and to come together after funerals.

“I have a mix of clientele, older people and younger people, and I know most of my customers well.

“We have tourists from around the world too, and they feel they’ve found a hidden gem, and I like that. They keep coming back.

“Covid was difficult, and coming out of it was really hard. We were closed for the whole of the pandemic, and then trade was very slow.

“It was very hard for me to stand behind the counter for the first week after restrictions were lifted.

“But then the customers came back and I remembered how much I loved seeing them and how important they all are to me. I love running a pub and being part of a community.

“Energy is expensive, but I’m economical with it. I cut costs as much as I can to keep the price low for customers.”

Mr Redmond said rural pubs are “fighting for survival”. Many have closed, while others shut their doors for most of the week, relying on weekend trade to keep them in business.

“But people won’t come to rural pubs if they’re too expensive,” Mr Redmond said.

“We need help from the Government to keep going through this tough patch. The rates are a big issue, and Fáilte Ireland should be helping protect rural pubs instead of writing press releases.

“There should be no rates on rural pubs. The Government needs to listen to rural pubs. We need a lower Vat rate.

“Rural pubs are the jewel in the crown of communities and help tourism. The situation has to be stabilised or many more rural pubs will be lost.”