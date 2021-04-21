‘No evidence’ of secret dossiers being compiled on children with autism - internal Department of Health review finds

A review by the Department of Health into allegations that it compiled dossiers of children has found that some of the practices were “normal and appropriate in the context of the defence of legal proceedings.”

The internal review was commissioned by Secretary General Robert Watt following an RTÉ Prime Time investigates feature which alleged the Department was collecting secret dossiers on children with autism that had entered into litigation against the State.

It was alleged that private information on these children was being compiled from private doctor consultations without the knowledge or consent of the families involved.

Read More

“Having review ed the relevant files, there is no evidence that the Department of Health was secretly compiling dossiers on children with autism involved in SEN (Special Education Need) litigation as alleged”, the review team concluded.

The review team was led by a senior official at Principal Officer level who had no policy or operational responsibility in respect of Special Educational Needs litigation, supported by three independent Barristers who acted as external Documentary Review Counsel.

The review, which was branded as a fact-finding mission by the Department, also concluded that the information gathering exercises by the Department of Health were “part of the normal defence of a litigation case”.

A further allegation that the Department was prying into families who took high court cases against the State was also deemed to have no evidence to verify it.

The Department acknowledged it may have some documents regarding the legal proceeding and may include “medical reports provided by the plaintiff’s solicitor” but said that these reports would be furnished during the claim in “the normal way”.

One of the allegations made against the Department of Health in the RTÉ programme was that it was holding video recordings of children with disabilities.

The review team found one video of such a manner but concluded that the video was provided by the plaintiff in the case in an affidavit as an exhibit.

“The video content was not viewed in the course of the review however the Department is satisfied that this is the video referred to in the Prime Time broadcast,” the report reads.

There was also no evidence that the Department sought clinical reports on plaintiffs directly from private doctors, the report states, but confirms that it “inadvertently received a clinical report directly from a clinician” during the course of a litigation case.

Read More

Online Editors