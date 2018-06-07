'No evidence of his whereabouts has ever been found' - Gardaí appeal for information on man last seen in 1998
Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on a man who has been missing since 1998.
Matthew Carroll, who will be 51 on his next birthday, was last seen outside Steering Wheel pub on Roxboro Road, Co Limerick on June 8 at around 8pm.
He was seen walking away from the pub towards his home at Rose Court, Keyes Park where he lived with his mother.
Matthew never arrived home and this was the last time he was ever seen.
Gardai said nothing of evidential value has ever been unearthed to establish his whereabouts.
He is described as being 5'4'' in height, weighing around 10 stone.
He has fair hair, blue eyes and was wearing a black top, black jeans and deck shoes the last time he was seen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road garda station on (061) 214340 or on the Garda confidential line 1800-666-111.
Online Editors