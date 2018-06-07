'No evidence of his whereabouts has ever been found' - Gardaí appeal for information on man last seen in 1998

Independent.ie

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on a man who has been missing since 1998.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/no-evidence-of-his-whereabouts-has-ever-been-found-garda-appeal-for-information-on-man-last-seen-in-1998-36987744.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36987763.ece/cb2ad/AUTOCROP/h342/matthew%20carroll.jpg