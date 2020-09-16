No evidence Garda spit hoods prevent spread of Covid - report

A garda oversight body has said there is “no evidence” that anti-spit hoods effectively prevent the transmission of Covid-19 as gardaí continue to be targeted in ‘spit attacks’.

The use of spit guards by gardaí has significantly decreased in recent months despite continued incidents of officers being spat or coughed at.

A report by the Policing Authority shows that such assaults on gardaí “remain a regular occurrence” with nearly 200 ‘spit attacks’ recorded between April and the end of August.

Last month alone there were 29 recorded incidents of gardaí being coughed at or spat on.

In comparison the use of anti-spit hoods has decreased. They have been used by gardaí 104 times since April, but were utilised only seven times last month according to the report.

Their use has been criticised by the Policing Authority as well as human rights groups including the Irish Council for Civil Liberties.

In its report the Authority says there is “no evidence” that the anti-spit hoods provide effective protection in regards to preventing the transmission of Covid-19.

They have also contacted the distributors directly who informed them that the hoods have not been tested for their capacity to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Furthermore, it was confirmed that these are the same model of anti-spit hood which is used by the PSNI, which Amnesty International reported as being “not an effective means to prevent Covid-19,” the Authority noted in its review of the Garda’s policing performance during the pandemic.

The oversight body also said it had human rights concerns about the use of spit guards.

They said that their use “on vulnerable individuals is an ongoing source of concern” as well as their use on children, adding that since the last report “further such incidents have occurred”.

Figures show that they have been used on juveniles under the age of 18 on five occasions, accounting for less than 5pc of all incidents.

Policing Authority Chairperson, Bob Collins said that there has been a “shift in tempo and focus in the management of the health emergency. That has been reflected in the nature and application of statutory regulations.

“The increased freedom of movement and the ending of the penal provisions, insofar as the great majority of people are concerned, marked a significant change. However, the reality of the Covid-19 threat has not diminished. And neither has the extent of the challenge for the Garda Síochána in its vital work of advising and assisting the public,” Mr Collins added.

