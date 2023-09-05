No ‘easy solutions’ to shortfall in refugee accommodation, says Harris as Electric Picnic tents to hold 750 refugees

An aerial view of the Electric Picnic festival site at Stradbally in Co Laois during its preview day (Niall Carson/PA)

The Electric Picnic site in Stradbally, Co Laois will be used to accommodate 750 Ukrainian refugees in tents for six-weeks amid a significant shortfall in accommodation options.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris said the use of Electric Picnic tents shows that “there aren't easy solutions” when it comes to providing immediate accommodation to new arrivals.

He said Ireland has “got to be extraordinarily honest that there isn't a straightforward answer” to the question of how those fleeing war who come to this country might be housed — or for how long they might be in tented accommodation or other imperfect alternatives,

“What we know is that tented accommodation is only intended to be used in the short term, for example, in the case of the Electric Picnic situation,” Mr Harris said.

Work began on Monday to transform the site as the festival drew to a close over the weekend with over 70,000 festival goers departing the site.

The Department of Integration has signed a six-week contract for use of the site from September 5 to be used on a “phased, contingency basis”.

The short-term emergency accommodation will comprise of a series of “bell tents” for three-person and six-person families.

A spokesman for the Department of Integration said: “The accommodation at the site is for very short term use and efforts will be made to secure short term accommodation (from the existing departmental portfolio) for those who will be placed there.”

The Department expects the site to be at “full occupancy” by Thursday, September 7.

Since May 1 more than 10,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland, an average of around 650 people per week.

It is estimated that up to 500 people could continue to arrive over the next weeks from Ukraine.

“We have seen an uptick in those numbers again, so we do need to be conscious of that,” Mr Harris said, offering no opinion on why the inflows were continuing — although family re-integration will be a factor.

“We provided student accommodation for refugees during the summer period. Obviously, that's now required by Third Level, while the Tourism sector is still at perhaps at its peak period,” he said.

“I think Ireland has done a pretty good job overall, and I think Irish communities, Irish people, the Government — everyone has stepped up.

“But we do have to be honest with people, that there aren't easy solutions when it comes to providing immediate accommodation to people who arrive here.

Meanwhile, Minister of State Ossian Smyth said the government is facing a "short term difficulty" housing refugees in the coming weeks.

“We're faced with real short term difficulty for the next few weeks, and the Government has been contracted to take over the tents that were at the Electric picnic weekend,” he told Morning Ireland.

“We've been using tents in Tullamore in a military facility up to now as a kind of as a last resort. And in the last four months, we've had 10,000 Ukrainians arrive in the country.

“They're accommodating more than the population of Galway city at this stage. So within one year, they have come up with temporary accommodation at that speed and I fully expect that they will be capable of housing those Ukrainians refugees at the end of the six weeks,” Mr Smyth said.

The spokesperson added that sourcing accommodation for those already in Ireland in student accommodation is a “challenge”.

"Some may have to be moved to other very short-term accommodation until more stable accommodation is available. Due to this significant shortfall, it is expected that, from this week, tented accommodation will be the primary source of accommodation for new arrivals from Ukraine.

"A small number of new arrivals have already been placed in tents, and this will increase as new locations for tented facilities come on stream. Vulnerable arrivals will be prioritised for any non-tented accommodation available.”

Those living in tents will be provided a hot catered meal service, access to an advanced paramedic and first aid service, shower and toilet facilities, laundry facilities, sanitation and refuse services.

The site is surrounded by secure fencing, and will have one entrance and exit point, managed at all times by security.