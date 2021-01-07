No details given of seven-day vaccine roll-out as care homes say ‘every resource’ needed

Tadhg Daly, CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland, said the vaccine cannot come quick enough. Photo: Maxwells

Nursing homes have received no details of weekend vaccinations – despite pledges from the HSE that they would take place across a seven-day week.

Guidance documents sent to all nursing homes, prepared by the HSE, outlined plans for a Monday to Friday roll-out, with vaccines being administered from 9am to 4.30pm.

However, the HSE said yesterday that “vaccination was never limited to nine to five, Monday to Friday” and that vaccinations would take place on a “7/7 basis to ensure that the overall schedule is adhered to”.

The Irish Independent understands that, as yet, no nursing home has received an updated schedule with vaccinations scheduled for Saturdays and Sundays.

Read More

The HSE said that 23 nursing homes will receive their first doses of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine this week, with a second dose being administered in three weeks’ time.

Tadhg Daly, CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland, urged the HSE to direct all available resources towards the vaccine roll-out in nursing homes. “The vaccine cannot come quick enough for residents and staff across the country,” he said.

“They are ready and waiting. We welcome the comments by the minster and Paul Reid, saying they were accelerating the vaccination programme and that more vaccines are available through increased supply. That is good news for residents and staff because clearly they have been approved as a priority group.

“Our members are asking for a 7/7 roll-out. We recognise that this cannot be a 24/7 operation. We have to respect resident routine and work with residents who have complex needs, but every available resource needs to be directed towards the vaccination programmes in nursing homes. The only limiting factor should be supply and we are encouraged by recent comments that this is not the case.”

The latest data from the Health Protection and Surveillance Centre (HPSC) shows a total of 22 outbreaks in nursing homes were reported in the week to January 2, an increase of 10 on the previous week. There are still 64 outbreaks in nursing homes that remain open.

“The increase in clusters is very concerning,” said Mr Daly.

“It’s a factor of the high rate of community transmission. We are seeing it in hospitals also. It’s a feature of the health service broadly.”

Meanwhile, a Dublin nursing home battling a Covid-19 outbreak has confirmed that the virus has infected 21 residents and five staff, and resulted in the deaths of two residents.

A spokesperson for Elmhurst Nursing Home in Glasnevin, North Dublin, said one death has been reported as a Covid-19 death and the other is considered a Covid-19-probable death.

“We are deeply saddened by these deaths and our deepest sympathies go to the families of these residents,” a spokesperson told the Irish Independent. The facility said it could manage staff shortages due to the swift return of Covid-19 test results, but that continued management of the outbreak depended on infection-rate levels.

The spokesperson added: “Vaccinations are due to begin at Elmhurst Nursing Home later this month. We will do everything in our power to support this programme and ensure it is rolled out across our facility as efficiently and quickly as possible.”

Read More

Irish Independent