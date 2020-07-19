No deaths, 10 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland

There have been no new deaths and 10 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health said that the death tolls remains as 1,753 as the number of new cases rises to 25,760.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Read More

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “All it would take for COVID-19 to regain a foothold in our communities is complacency. As the pandemic accelerates around the world, we must remain vigilant here in Ireland.

"Every day, in our individual actions, we have the power to limit the spread of this virus. Our priority going forward has to be the reopening of schools and resumption of non-COVID-19 healthcare services – and every time we stay 2 metres apart, wash our hands, practice good respiratory etiquette and wear a face covering, we are working towards those shared goals together.”

Online Editors