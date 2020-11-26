No cross-border travel ban for Christmas, Tánaiste confirms

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed people will not be restricted from travelling to Northern Ireland when inter-county travel is permitted closer to Christmas. (Picture Credit: Frank McGrath)

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the Government is not considering imposing a cross-border travel ban during the Christmas period.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Mr Varadkar said “there was no question” of a north-south travel ban, despite reports stating there may be a ban on travelling under new levels of restrictions to Northern Ireland due to increased Covid-19 incidence.

The Tánaiste said: “It’s not under consideration, not being discussed, period.

“We don’t have a travel ban with Poland, we’re certainly not going to have one with Northern Ireland.”

Read More

Mr Varadkar pointed out that when the country comes out of Level 5 restrictions next week, inter-county travel would still be restricted and would only be allowed for work or other essential purposes.

“That means inter-county travel including cross-border travel for shopping or visiting friends or relatives will not be allowed,” he said.

The Tánaiste says the government hopes to be able to permit inter-county and cross-border travel closer to Christmas but that it will depend on the profile of the virus in the coming weeks.

“We do hope to be in a position to advise people that they can travel between counties including Northern Ireland to visit friends and relatives closer to Christmas, but that will depend on the epidemiological data then,” Mr Varadkar said.

The cabinet sub-committee are meeting today to discuss Nphet recommendations on easing Level 5 restrictions, and it is understood the public health body have serious reservations about the opening of restaurants and pubs that serve food.

Nphet are believed to be concerned this will lead to a resurgence in the number of cases.

The cabinet is to meet tomorrow to sign off on new ‘Level 3 plus’ restrictions that will see non-essential retail resume business.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is due to announce the new measures in a speech on Friday evening.

Additional reporting from PA.

Read More

Online Editors