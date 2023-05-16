‘No collision, no claim’ – Judge throws out driver’s €60,000 M50 damages claim

A Dublin woman who said she was injured after she was forced to slam on her brakes on the M50 to avoid a collision has had her €60,000 damages claim thrown out by a judge who told her “no collision, no claim”.

In one of the most unusual cases to come before the courts, Judge James O’Donohoe was told there had been no impact between either party’s car.

Barrister Raymond Delahunt told the Circuit Civil Court that Deborah Poole, a 49-year-old hairdresser of Railway Road, Clongriffin, Dublin, had taken the claim against his client, Nichola Ann O’Mahony, of Moylaragh Court, Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

He said Ms Poole’s only alleged grounds for her case was that she had suffered a neck injury as a result of having been forced to make what she claimed was a violent braking manoeuvre to avoid a collision with Ms O’Mahony’s vehicle.

Mr Delahunt, who appeared with Kelly Grant of Pembroke Solicitors for Ms O’Mahony and AIG Insurers, said there had been no collision between the two cars and in his 29 years at the Bar he had never come across a case where someone had sued for damages for personal injuries in a “no collision road traffic accident”.

Judge O’Donohoe had heard the case earlier but had adjourned it and asked both legal parties to carry out detailed research as to whether or not there was any legal justification in law for such a claim.

He heard that Ms O’Mahony’s car had collided with another vehicle on the M50 in March 2018. Ms Poole alleged she had been forced into violently slamming on the brakes of her own car to avoid hitting O’Mahony who, she alleged, had veered across her lane after having struck the other car.

Ms Poole said she had been following O’Mahony’s car prior to it having crashed in front of her and, through her sudden braking manoeuvre, had suffered a neck injury.

When Mr Delahunt told the court he had been unable to identify any Irish case law whereby a plaintiff had successfully demonstrated they were entitled to recover damages where no collision occurred, Judge O’Donohoe said Ms O’Mahony had no case to answer and struck out Ms Poole’s claim.

He ordered Ms Poole to pay Ms O’Mahony’s legal costs.